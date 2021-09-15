How To Embrace Slower Living — Even If It's *Really* Not Your Thing

Slowing down can feel difficult for so many people because they struggle with creating the time, energy, and headspace for it. And when they do? The next objection is something like: "But I don't know how to slow down. What do I do on my breaks? Work more?"

It's really about rejiggering your pace in some parts of your life and adding some more color, purpose, and joy into it. Because life isn't just about the work you do—you are more than that.

One issue is that slow living has been lumped into an amorphous mass with plenty of dangerous platitudes. These include "just let go of everything," which involves a lot of cognitive Photoshop and lying to yourself; "you don't need to control anything," which is impossible when you have responsibilities, old trauma, or leadership roles; or "be chill, don't be difficult," which is challenging when you're expected to forgive blatant rudeness or shoddy incompetence.

News flash: You don't need to do any of that, and that's not the only way slower living can look. It can also look like spending more time doing the things you love or reconnecting with the things you've dropped as life's obligations have piled up. Even if you call that weekly hike, that fortnightly focaccia baking stint, or monthly get-together with friends an "exercise to get out of my head," "experimentation," and "socializing," if you feel recharged after that and love how the time just flies by in a good way, then you're already doing some version of slower living. You just gotta do it more intentionally this time. After all, you already know how good you feel after that.