This Couple Has Found The Secret To A Soothing, Minimalist Home

If nothing else, living just outside the city means we're walking all the time. Even after a long day at work, we will step out and wander the neighborhood to see what's changed in the surrounding streets and just get some air. We love being nestled in the trees and having the countryside on our doorstep, and that absolutely contributes to our state of mind.

The décor also relaxes us. It's all about knowing what works for you. Home is where we love to hang out after a tiring day or week, and there's really nothing like our own bed—or bath, for that matter!