This Macramé Artist's European Studio Is Downright Dreamy

I am instantly relaxed as soon as I walk in the door. I think it's a combination of the bright light that comes in through the windows from sunrise to sunset and the plants. Since Sweden is way up north, we have very few hours of sunlight this time of year, so the windows and plants actually make a big difference in my mood.

Our home also always motivates me, since it's my workspace too. Now that I have invested in a huge supply of rope and string in different beautiful colors, I only have to step in front of my supply wall to get super motivated and inspired to create.