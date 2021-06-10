Just Looking At This San Diego Casita Is A Form Of Self-Care
Between the seasonal flower wall, vibrant houseplant collection, and warm woods, Emily Sanchez's (@classycasita) San Diego home is an inviting oasis with a twist. Here, Sanchez shares her favorite parts of the special space and how she updates its decor to keep things fresh.
What are three words that describe your design philosophy at home?
Happiness, bright, warmth.
I adore your dried flower wall. How'd you make it?
My flower wall was so fun to make! I was inspired by others on Instagram, and when I had a bouquet of flowers, I wanted to do something a little different than just have it in a vase somewhere in my apartment.
I started by trimming the stems, and I simply taped them onto the wall. There's really nothing to it! It was so fun to make, and you can have fun with different types of flowers and colors, and placement.
How often do you change up the decor of your home? What are some small changes you've found make a big difference?
I hardly make any huge changes. I just gradually begin to swap out decor or move around small pieces of furniture. Small changes like adding plants or switching out a rug make such a big difference in a space.
What object in your home brings you the most joy and why?
I think my Urban Outfitters fan headboard that I use in my living room brings me a lot of joy because it is such a statement piece and really makes the room what it is. If it weren't for that piece, I don't think my living room would feel as complete.
What's the oldest thing in your home? Newest?
The oldest thing in my room would have to be some hand-me-down baskets and plant pots given to me by my mother. Since I just moved a year ago, everything is pretty new, but the newest at the moment would have to be my cane bookshelf from Target.
What noises can be heard in your home? What smells are there?
I love that I can always hear birds chirping outside my window. I always open up the windows in the morning—it really is so soothing. You can usually smell whatever my current favorite candle is—usually a fresh citrus scent or something woodsy. You may also smell freshly brewed coffee some days.
How does your home support your health and well-being?
I make sure to only fill my home with things that bring me happiness. I also fill it with the thing I love the most: plants! Having plants also means I get to spend days caring for them, which really is a form of self-care. I often catch myself looking around my home and feeling a sense of peace.
What's the most sentimental thing hanging on your walls, and what's the story behind it?
I don't really have anything too sentimental hanging on any walls at the moment. I do, however, have some sentimental plant pots and baskets given to me by my mom. She loves plants and decor as well, so we get to share that hobby, and having things passed on to me by her is so special.
What does the word home mean to you?
To me, home is the place you can go back to after a few days of being away and instantly feel peace and comfort.
