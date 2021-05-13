A Bright Yellow Stove & 8 Dutch Ovens Make This Chef's Kitchen One Of A Kind

I think a home is a reflection of yourself. You really want to figure out what your vibe is. I like color, and I really wanted to embrace that in our home. There is color everywhere, from our blue couch, yellow oven, and orange doors. That is a layering act where you just see a layering of certain colors. That is what makes me feel happy.

I think it's nice to also have plants in your house because it's bringing nature into your home. It is bringing liveliness to your space.

As you are crafting your home that supports your dreams, you want to create a specific space for doing. The kitchen for me is that, so I can work and create freely. Whatever it is that you do, make a station for yourself so you can create.