This L.A. Apartment Embraces The Transformative Power Of A Good Rug

Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."

Image by Contributor / Contributor

October 24, 2019

Anh Luu, the lifestyle blogger behind Girl and the Word, is constantly changing up her Los Angeles apartment and sees decorating as a form of self-care. Peeping around the space where she lives and works, it's hard not to be struck by the warm color scheme, quirky wall décor, and epic outdoor space complete with a personal farm. Here, Luu walks us through her design philosophy, shares how she makes room for calm in a busy city like L.A., and spills the transformative power of a good rug.

What are three words that describe the design of your home?

Comfortable. Inspiring. Restorative.

Article continues below

What's the oldest thing in your home? Newest?

The oldest would be my books, and I'm always getting new rugs.

Image by Contributor / Contributor

What noises can be heard in your home? What smells?

I like to keep my home relatively calm and quiet, so the only noises you might hear are the soft murmurs of video editing or loud corgi barks. Most of the time, I have my candle burning, so around this season, you'll smell lots of fall-themed scents like pumpkin and cinnamon.

Article continues below

What's your favorite room in the house, and how do you use it?

My favorite space in the house is probably my balcony garden. It's my own personal urban retreat. Amid the concrete jungle of Los Angeles, I get to be surrounded by homegrown vegetables and beautiful plants. It's my favorite place to unwind, pray, and read.

Image by Contributor / Contributor

How does your home promote your health and wellness?

My home is my sanctuary. I've decorated it in a way that makes me excited to wake up to it every day. With my décor, I've created a safe, calming, and inviting atmosphere where I'm completely free to be me. I fill it with living plants, which bring me so much joy and peace.

Article continues below

What's the most sentimental thing hanging on your walls, and what's the story behind it?

The most sentimental thing hanging on my wall is probably my YouTube 100k play button. It reminds me of how God can even use someone with as many shortcomings as me to be a light to the online community. It also reminds me to be a good steward of my blessings and to not take my influence lightly.

Image by Contributor / Contributor

What's your favorite part about coming home?

Seeing the spectacular view through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Every day is like a brand-new painting. No two days are ever the same. I love the view and, of course, being greeted by my favorite dog.

Article continues below

What's the best compliment you've ever received on your space?

As soon as my friend walked into my home, she said, "Wow, it's like a retreat." This was exactly what I was going for, so I was very excited about that.

Image by Contributor / Contributor

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

