Our wood burner! It's a terracotta tile stove. The tradition of making terracotta tiles goes back to the potters' guilds in the 14th and 15th century Transylvania. Every tile is pressed, polished, glazed, and painted by hand with traditional Saxon motifs.

Since ours weighs 200 kilograms (around 440 pounds), it was quite a challenge to bring it to Belgium and then lift it inside the yurt. But definitely worth the trouble; it keeps us warm and cozy.