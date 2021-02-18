This Laid-Back California Home Is An Instant Palate Cleanser

I've always worked from home, even before the pandemic, but I definitely think this time has allowed me to think more deeply about how to make the apartment more versatile (and more inspiring!).

I've realized that even just rearranging furniture or switching out a piece can change the feeling of a space so much. I even had the opportunity to design a few pieces of furniture with my friend who builds furniture, and that was a fun project to work on during quarantine.

Our apartment is clean and modern, and we added a little more character to the space with open wooden shelves in the kitchen and a woven hanging pendant light, to make the space feel more textural and warm. It's important to me that my living and workspace be clean, organized, and styled in a way that sparks creativity.