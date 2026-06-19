The Likes page: All incoming likes are organized in one place, with a separate tracker for likes you've sent. This dual-tracking system eliminates the guessing game that plagues most apps. You're never left wondering whether a match has swiped no on you after you've expressed interest. If I kept going back to a profile, I'd feel the pull to send a Mega Crush a.k.a. Hily's version of a super like that signals elevated interest. Just note: You can't see all Likes at once. About 20 are available, and you'll have to use an "Unblur" to access more. You can win these in your daily Roulette spin or purchase with a paid membership.