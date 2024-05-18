Skip to Content
Beauty

Can Red Light Help With Hair Growth — Here's What An Expert Says

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
May 18, 2024
higherdose red light hat
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Studies indicate more than 50% of women1 will experience female-pattern hair loss (FPHL) between the ages of 50 and 65 years old—and, while aging tends to be the primary driver2, factors such as genetics, stress, and nutritional deficiencies can also play a role.

That’s why I’m always looking for ways to optimize my hair and scalp health, and I jumped at the chance to test the new HigherDose Red Light Hat

While I’m no stranger to the brand itself (its best-selling PEMF mat, red light face mask, and infrared sauna blanket have all become integral parts in my well-being routine), this new launch sent me on a deep dive to discover if red light can really help reverse hair loss and promote a thicker, healthier mane.

I only received the newly launched hat one week ago, but all indications (i.e. research, experts, and reviews) have me convinced this device is worth the hype. First orders are shipping out next week, but stock is already running low—and you can save 15% with code MINDBODYGREEN).

HigherDose

Red Light Hat

$381 (was $449)
higherdose red light hat

But first ... can red light really help with hair growth?

Board certified plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D. previously recommended low-light laser therapy (LLLT) to mindbodygreen as an impactful treatment for hair loss, noting that LLLT can create changes in your follicle's growth phase, which can help to thicken and grow hair. 

Existing research is encouraging, too. One study found that women who used red light therapy at 650 nm every other day for 17 weeks experienced a 51% increase in hair density3—and another clinical trial found that red light therapy yielded increased hair density and thickness4 in both men and women after 24 weeks of treatment.

Certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology, William Gaunitz, FWTS, agrees that a LED light cap can help improve hair growth, and adds that laser and LED caps have been used for nearly 15 years with positive effects on hair growth.

"With low-intensity LED light therapy on the scalp you should typically see a result within 90 days of use, and alongside other hair growth products should generate a peak result after 12 to 18 months," Gaunitz explains, noting that you should look for a device that has a wavelength between 635 nm and 670 nm.

What's great about the HigherDose Red Light Hat

After talking with Gaunitz, I couldn't wait to test out the red light hat from HigherDose myself. Here's what makes the device a standout launch.

The technology

The HigherDose hat uses FDA-cleared red light technology to increase blood flow to the scalp, rejuvenate the hair follicle, and strengthen hair follicles at the root.

It looks like a regular hat

Okay, so aesthetics aren't the most important factor here—but I love that this red light device looks just like a trendy baseball cap. As you'll see in my photo below, you can't even tell when the red light is turned on!

A battery-powered controller attached to the back is the only indicator that this is more than your standard hat. Fun fact: If you do want to wear the hat out and about for style purposing, you can remove the controller and the red light insert.

higherdose red light hat
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

The battery is long-lasting

You'll get 8 to 10 sessions per full battery charge—and when the device is low on battery, you’ll see a blinking green light.

To recharge, you’ll just remove the controller and charge using the included USB-C to USB-A connector.

higherdose red light hat
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

It's comfortable and easy to use

Technology, science, and results aside, perhaps my favorite thing about this hat is how simple it is to incorporate into your routine. Simply put the lightweight hat on your head, press the power button, and go about whatever else you're doing.

The same way it looks like a standard baseball cap, it feels just like a regular hat when you're wearing it. And since this type of red light doesn't emit heat, your head won't feel hot or uncomfortable.

Once the 10-minute treatment is complete, the hat automatically turns off.

higherdose red light hat
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

It meets expert standards

The HigherDose red light hat is made with 120 medical grade LED bulbs that emit 650 nm red light, falling right within the range of Gaunitz's recommendation (and the most studied wavelength for hair growth).

While Gaunitz explains that it's unlikely that a red light cap like this will do anything substantial for those with significant balding, he says the HigherDose Red Light Hat "could be a positive hair growth stimulant for those with very minor diffuse hair loss or who are looking to grow thicker hair."

higherdose red light hat
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

It's less expensive than competitors

I've surveyed the market to learn more about the best red light hats, and there's a wide price range. While $449 is an investment, it's significantly lower than other hats I've seen (some are up to $1,500).

Most of these higher-priced options are a hard-hat design, but I'd personally prefer this soft, lightweight option—especially if that means cutting the price in half.

higherdose red light hat
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

Safety precautions

"Low-intensity LED devices are nearly safe for everyone because the dose of energy output is low enough not to create an overactive immune response and typically still generate a result," Gaunitz says. "Traditionally, if you have scalp psoriasis or inflammatory scalp conditions, high-intensity lasers are not advised."

HigherDose

Red Light Hat

$381 (was $449)
higherdose red light hat

The takeaway

Hair thinning can feel isolating and frustrating, but technology has come a long way, and treatments like red light therapy are no longer reserved for medical offices.

The HigherDose Red Light Hat is made with FDA-cleared, medical-grade bulbs that promote fuller, thicker hair—and I'm personally stoked to start seeing my results. Grab the hat before it sells out, and don't forget to use code MINDBODYGREEN for 15% off.

This Product Helps You Get The Smoothest Shave Possible Without Ingrown Hairs & Irritation
Beauty

This Product Helps You Get The Smoothest Shave Possible Without Ingrown Hairs & Irritation

Braelyn Wood

I'm A Dermatologist & These Are The 3 Things I Get Asked The Most
Beauty

I'm A Dermatologist & These Are The 3 Things I Get Asked The Most

Alexandra Engler

FYI: This Scalp Detox Makes My Hair Ridiculously Voluminous & So Much Softer
Beauty

FYI: This Scalp Detox Makes My Hair Ridiculously Voluminous & So Much Softer

Braelyn Wood

I Got My Best Skin In My 60s Thanks To This Powerful Beauty Supplement
Beauty

I Got My Best Skin In My 60s Thanks To This Powerful Beauty Supplement

Heather Ryan

Does Your Dog Have Allergies? How To Tell & What To Do About It
Paid Content | Cymbiotika

Does Your Dog Have Allergies? How To Tell & What To Do About It

Devon Barrow

3 Skin Care Facts This Aesthetics Specialist Wishes More People Knew
Beauty

3 Skin Care Facts This Aesthetics Specialist Wishes More People Knew

Alexandra Engler

So Many Nonstick Pans Have Forever Chemicals — This Is The Exception
Home

So Many Nonstick Pans Have Forever Chemicals — This Is The Exception

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Habits That Are Aging Your Skin Faster Than It Should Be + What To Do
Beauty

3 Habits That Are Aging Your Skin Faster Than It Should Be + What To Do

Hannah Frye

Dealing With Hair Loss? Grab This Hair-Health Grocery List From A Physician
Beauty

Dealing With Hair Loss? Grab This Hair-Health Grocery List From A Physician

Alexandra Engler

