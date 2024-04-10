I am the first to say that not everything you eat must be “healthy” for you to be healthy. Sometimes (plenty of times) I just want a dang potato chip. But I also really enjoy creating yummy treats that help you eat more plants, because when they taste this good, why not? No one will believe that these plush and fudgy brownies are made from beets and almonds. They are that good. If you’ve never cooked with vegan marshmallows before, note that they don’t hold their shape the way regular marshmallows do but are every bit as tasty.