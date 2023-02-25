You’ll certainly want to use this humidifier every chance you get—but there is a balance, according to Allawh. “Too much humidity may result in a damp environment, allowing mold and bacteria to grow. I recommend using a cool-mist humidifier no more than once daily and limit how long you run the humidifier,” she explains. (The Hey Dewy device automatically shuts off after eight hours.)

And if you use Hey Dewy during your skin care routine, you still might want to keep the device at least a foot away from your face. No need to hold it up close at eye-level—trust that the vapor will make its way into your pores.

You’ll also want to avoid dropping any essential oils into the water; the spout is very small for mist precision, and EOs can clog up the opening over time. Better to invest in a proper essential oil diffuser, which you can find here.

Finally, make sure you properly clean your device, regardless of the brand. “The last thing you need is a moist environment where bacteria, fungi, and yeast may grow, and this may result in breathing issues and may even lead to skin infection,” says Allawh. The brand recommends refilling the humidifier with fresh water every time you use it and gently scrubbing the spout with a toothbrush once a week or so.