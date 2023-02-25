Hey Dewy's Humidifier Has Officially Become My Latest Skin Care Obsession
I’m well aware of the skin care benefits of humidifiers: a plumper appearance, softer lips, less irritation, a lit-from-within glow, et al. The problem? They’re just so clunky. As someone with a perpetually cluttered bedside table (hot girl nightstand? Don’t know her), I could never imagine sacrificing a precious chunk of real estate for a bulky machine—hydrated, supple skin be damned.
So when I had the chance to test the Hey Dewy Wireless Humidifier—known for its adorably compact size—I thought, why not, I’ll give it a whirl! Little did I know it would become my latest skin care obsession.
What makes this humidifier stand out?
The benefits are similar to any other humidifier; releasing moisture into the air literally breathes hydration into parched, wintry skin. Research has even shown that low-humid environments can decrease skin elasticity and lead to fine lines1 (in as little as 30 minutes), but that the nano-sized water particles from humidifiers can enhance skin hydration and skin barrier function. Point being: A humidifier is a solid investment for long-term skin health.
But if you care about aesthetics (no shame, I’m the same!), you’ll love Hey Dewy’s sleek, portable design. It’s wireless and rechargeable, providing up to eight hours of vapor on a single charge. Plus, there's even a soft LED nightlight for those who prefer a peaceful glow before bed. Remember: Bright light can disrupt your circadian rhythm and melatonin production, which can make it hard to fall asleep!
It’s also famously the size of a soda can, so you can easily bring it with you from room to room, rather than lugging around a giant device or dropping a pretty penny on multiple machines. Not to mention, it fits in the cupholder of your car, just in case you want to glow on the go.
My partner has officially named it my “emotional support humidifier,” because I truly take it with me everywhere. Working from home? It’s sitting on my desk, the ultrasonic wave technology silently plumping my skin during Zoom meetings. Watching TV before bed? I perch it on my couch. Applying a hydrating face mask? I set it on my bathroom counter for an at-home facial moment.
Thanks to my newfound obsession, my skin appears way more supple and taut. In the morning, I wake up with a healthy glow, and my sleep lines even appear fainter; I suspect the extra hydration helps keep my skin plump, even with my face smashed into my pillow for hours on-end.
What a derm says.
Now, this is a cool-mist humidifier, so it releases cool droplets into the environment—as opposed to a facial steamer, which emits a cloud of warm vapor.
“Rather than releasing hot vapors—which may worsen certain skin conditions, such as acne and rosacea, and/or promote an ideal warm, moist environment for certain skin bacteria—the cool vapors released into the environment help promote moisture into the air,” says board-certified dermatologist Rina Allawh, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group in King of Prussia, PA. Facial steamers do have their benefits, but cool-mist humidifiers are much better for the long-term; after all, you don’t want to steam your face every single day.
On the other hand, a cool-mist humidifier can enhance your skin care routine, especially a hand-held device like Hey Dewy’s. After you cleanse and before applying any serums, simply hold the humidifier a foot away from your face and let the vapor waft over your skin. You’ll plump your skin with hydration, which will make your subsequent products work even better.
Not to mention, this trick can buffer potentially irritating topicals. “Using a cool-mist humidifier prior to application of acne skin care products helps the skin retain that hydration and may allow your skin to better tolerate certain topicals, such as retinoids,” Allawh explains.
How to use it correctly.
You’ll certainly want to use this humidifier every chance you get—but there is a balance, according to Allawh. “Too much humidity may result in a damp environment, allowing mold and bacteria to grow. I recommend using a cool-mist humidifier no more than once daily and limit how long you run the humidifier,” she explains. (The Hey Dewy device automatically shuts off after eight hours.)
And if you use Hey Dewy during your skin care routine, you still might want to keep the device at least a foot away from your face. No need to hold it up close at eye-level—trust that the vapor will make its way into your pores.
You’ll also want to avoid dropping any essential oils into the water; the spout is very small for mist precision, and EOs can clog up the opening over time. Better to invest in a proper essential oil diffuser, which you can find here.
Finally, make sure you properly clean your device, regardless of the brand. “The last thing you need is a moist environment where bacteria, fungi, and yeast may grow, and this may result in breathing issues and may even lead to skin infection,” says Allawh. The brand recommends refilling the humidifier with fresh water every time you use it and gently scrubbing the spout with a toothbrush once a week or so.
The takeaway.
Hey Dewy has officially made me a humidifier convert. It’s not that I was against the idea of humidifiers (quite the contrary; I am well aware of the benefits and write about them frequently!), but I could never find one small enough to display on my crowded nightstand. Thanks to this tiny-yet-mighty device, my skin now appears way more plump and hydrated. At $60 on Amazon, it’s easily the smartest investment you can make.
