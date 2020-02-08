Here's Why An RD Recommends The Keto Diet To Help Manage PCOS Symptoms

The ketogenic diet has been quite the buzzword of the last couple of years, and it looks to be maintaining its space as a cure-all for improved energy, reduced inflammation, successful weight loss, and more. Clinically, I have seen all of these outcomes when the ketogenic diet is comprised of real whole foods with an anti-inflammatory focus, but perhaps the most influential medical outcomes are with women who have polycystic ovarian syndrome.

A diet that is low in carbohydrates, rich in plant compounds (phytocompounds), and balanced with anti-inflammatory fats and well-sourced proteins can be a fantastic way to reduce the primary mechanisms that drive PCOS symptoms.

So, let's dig into the hormonal, metabolic, and structural shifts that can occur with a healthy keto diet to reduce the symptoms and imbalances associated with PCOS.