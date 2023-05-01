They're the shoes that go above and beyond. Between their top-notch cushioning and innovative platform design (for greater energy transfer with each step), the Deviate NITRO 2 are motivation in and of themselves. You may have to take them out for a spin to believe it, but that’s kind of the point.

2. Add a new album or podcast to your queue.

A run without a soundtrack is like a meal without seasoning, or an outfit without accessories. Any runner will tell you that what’s pumping through their headphones is make-or-break. When one of your favorite artists has a new release, save it for your next run. Or, if you have a podcast you love, only listen to it when you’re running. The more elements of excitement you can layer on top of your run, the easier it is to get hyped.