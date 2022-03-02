Here's How This One Device Can Revamp Your Whole Skin Care Routine

The very best skin care regimens have one common denominator: They start with a regular routine. But that doesn't mean our skin care should ever feel routine. Skin care is meant to be as fun as it is nourishing—after all, what's more exciting than the feeling of youthful and radiant skin? If your skin care routine is starting to feel like a chore, it may be time to wake up your skin's potential.
A beauty-tech device for everyone.
Most of us think of skin care as a mix of lotions and potions. And while product is certainly critical for cleansing, exfoliation, hydration, and beyond—a superior skin care routine doesn't end there. We all know that technology is transforming our lives every single day. Well, our beauty regimens are no exception. New beauty-tech devices, once reserved for the estheticians and dermatologists of the world, are emerging to elevate the way we all do skin care. They're expanding the horizons of results we can see right in our own home! And nothing proves that quite like the BEAR by FOREO Sweden.
BEAR
A toning device to tighten and firm your skin.
The term to know: Microcurrent technology.
For most of us, beauty-tech feels like a foreign concept, but the BEAR is the perfect device for dabbling in what many are considering "the future of beauty." At its essence, this handheld device uses toning microcurrents and T-Sonic™ technology to firm the skin and sculpt the face. We'll translate. Microcurrent technology utilizes low-frequency electrical impulses to stimulate the skin and muscles below. As dermatologist Anita Sturnham, M.D., describes: "The microcurrent is thought to switch on muscle activity, improving facial tone. It also increases levels of a chemical called adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which your cells use for energy and is crucial for cellular functions, including collagen formation."
These microcurrents actually mirror the body's natural electrical currents, helping to tone facial muscles, tighten the skin, and smooth the appearance of wrinkles. To put it even more simply: This tech is like a workout for your face. (Where do we sign up?)
We know that electrical impulses sound a little intense, but the BEAR also features an Anti-Shock System™ with ultra-smart sensors that scan and measure your skin's resistance to electricity faster than you can blink (literally). This completely eliminates any risk of shock, making this device the safest microcurrent device on the market. "Not only is this device superior in terms of power settings," Sturnham describes. "It also delivers the current faster than its competitor devices, so treatment time is quick." Plus, with the coinciding FOREO For You app that saves your preferences and offers guided facial fitness routines, this device doesn't cut any corners when it comes to transforming your skin care routine.
Revamp your skin care routine.
There will always be a place for serums and eye creams in skin care. But learning more about the massaging pulsations of the BEAR, it's pretty evident that our skin care routine needs an upgrade. And in the long run, investing in a little beauty tech makes a lot of sense for our skin. Not only can it save us money and time on various treatments down the road, but the BEAR is also like enjoying professional-level treatment at home. If we're going to devote ourselves to a skin care ritual, shouldn't it be only the best?
Regardless of what your current skin care routine looks like, the BEAR fits right in: after you wash your face, and before you layer on product. Once you dry your face, apply a thin layer of FOREO's SERUM SÉRUM SERUM (a powerful combination of squalane and hyaluronic acid) to help transfer the microcurrents from the device to your skin. Then, turn on the BEAR, adjust the microcurrent intensity, and slowly glide its metallic spheres across your cheekbones and forehead, around the lips, and over your jawline and neck. From there, you can add your serums, eye creams, and moisturizer as usual.
BEAR
Experience pro-level results, from your own home.
Get excited about skin care again.
Here's the thing about skin care: It's constantly changing. And staying on the cusp of the many innovations will guarantee a thrilling (and effective) skin care ritual. Today, beauty tech is redefining skin care, producing devices that not only revamp our skin care rituals but the results. Just look at the BEAR by FOREO Sweden—this kind of device boosts our skin's radiant complexion and contours in a way that products simply can't. When it comes to beauty tech, the possibilities are endless—and that is something to stay excited about.