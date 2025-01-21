It sounds obvious, but herbs will dry faster in an arid climate than in a cold, moist one. Simple things like this can trip us up if we've heard information from a source living in another region, so it's something to be cognizant of as you plan your approach. For example, if you heard someone based in a different place say, "Let this herb dry for three days," well, you really can't be certain this is how long it will take in your environment.