I’m An Herbalist: Here’s What People Get Wrong About My Field

In a wellness industry landscape that includes dietary supplements, fitness, nutrition, self-care, and mindfulness, herbalism is a thread that connects it all. Herbalism is a lifestyle—the simple practice of using plants for better health. I (admittedly biasedly!) believe it’s the future. But herbalism, a traditional medicine, is also the present reality for most of the world, and always has been.

Approximately 80% of the world's population already uses herbalism as a primary form of healthcare. Thousands of medicinal herbs are in use today, and we discover thousands more every year. Many of our best-known pharmaceutical medications are originally derived from plants.

As new generations prioritize their wellbeing, brands and businesses are clamoring to be a part of the herbalism space, too. Companies are now investing a significant sum of capital into the research, development, and innovation of plant-based and natural foods, beverages, and supplements.

This is an exciting shift to watch as both a business and a consumer in the space. But as herbalism products go more mainstream, it’s essential that they are always paired with trust, transparency, and true expertise.