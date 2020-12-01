mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Why It's Critical Women Over 40 Pay Attention To Heart Health

Why It's Critical Women Over 40 Pay Attention To Heart Health

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
two older woman talking

Image by Aila Images / Stocksy

December 1, 2020 — 3:42 AM

Significant and adverse changes occur in women's heart health before and during menopause, but preventative measures, interventions, and monitoring can reduce cardiovascular disease risks. This is all spelled out in a scientific statement released today by the American Heart Association.

The statement, entitled "Menopause Transition and Cardiovascular Disease Risk: Implications for Timing of Early Prevention" and published in the journal Circulation, synthesizes information from 20 years of research and updates the guidelines for women with recommendations specific to the menopause transition.

The link between heart disease and menopause. 

In the years leading up to menopause, also known as the menopause transition, women’s ovaries start to produce less estrogen. According to studies, this sex hormone may have cardioprotective benefits; therefore, a lack of estrogen may contribute to an increased risk of heart disease. 

Women who have undergone surgical menopause (i.e. partial or full hysterectomies) may also be at an increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). 

Many side effects of menopause, including depression or hot flashes and night sweats, may all be related to cardiovascular disease. The physiological changes that occur during menopause, like a decrease in muscle mass and an increase in body fat, can also impact cholesterol levels and metabolic health in mid-life.

With proper lifestyle interventions, though, researchers say it's possible to lower these heart risks.

Advertisement

How to decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease. 

Eating a heart-healthy diet and staying active are two ways to promote heart health at all stages of life. “Lifestyle and behavioral interventions are critical to maintaining cardiovascular health and reducing heart disease,” Matthew A. Allison, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, said in a news release. “However, we do not have adequate randomized clinical trials testing these interventions specifically during the menopause transition.” 

Since the association between CVD and menopause is so strong, the researchers suggest hormone replacement therapies (HRT) as a potentially beneficial tool. These may help maintain and manage the production of estrogen, even when the ovaries are removed or no longer naturally producing these sex hormones. That said, not all medical experts agree on this type of therapy, and further research proving the benefits of HRT and other interventions is necessary.

“This at-risk population has not been the focus of previous clinical trials," Allison says, "thus leaving us with questions about how the results from these studies might apply to women during this earlier phase of menopause.”

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Your Gut Health Could Be Key To Vitamin D Activation, New Study Finds

Sarah Regan
Your Gut Health Could Be Key To Vitamin D Activation, New Study Finds
Integrative Health

How To Know If Inflammation Is The Cause Of Your Anxiety, According To An RD

Jamie Schneider
How To Know If Inflammation Is The Cause Of Your Anxiety, According To An RD
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

This One Hand-Washing Tip Can Keep Your Paws From Looking Scaly

Jamie Schneider
This One Hand-Washing Tip Can Keep Your Paws From Looking Scaly
Recipes

Make A Full Week Of Healthy Dinners With These 7 Simple Recipes

Eliza Sullivan
Make A Full Week Of Healthy Dinners With These 7 Simple Recipes
Routines

This Pilates Move Works Your Whole Body In Just A Couple Minutes

Sarah Regan
This Pilates Move Works Your Whole Body In Just A Couple Minutes
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

I'm A Psychologist & Here's The Simple Way I Deal With Loneliness

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
I'm A Psychologist & Here's The Simple Way I Deal With Loneliness
Love

Post-Breakup Regret Is Real: How To Know If It Was The Right Choice

Julie Nguyen
Post-Breakup Regret Is Real: How To Know If It Was The Right Choice
Beauty

PSA: Remove Your Rings Before Washing Your Hands, Says This Dermatologist

Jamie Schneider
PSA: Remove Your Rings Before Washing Your Hands, Says This Dermatologist
Routines

Activate & Sculpt Your Core With This Efficient 8-Minute Workout

CJ Frogozo
Activate & Sculpt Your Core With This Efficient 8-Minute Workout
Parenting

A Guide To Constructive Play For Parents: Benefits, Types & 7 Expert Tips

Alexandra Engler
A Guide To Constructive Play For Parents: Benefits, Types & 7 Expert Tips
Functional Food

12 Best Frozen Foods That Make Healthy Eating Infinitely More Convenient

Kristine Thomason
12 Best Frozen Foods That Make Healthy Eating Infinitely More Convenient
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/heart-health-risks-increase-leading-up-to-menopause

Your article and new folder have been saved!