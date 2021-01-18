When it comes to updating dishes to make them a little healthier, a great place to start is with smart swaps—and this recipe is a great example of doing just that. Where traditional fettuccine alfredo includes butter and parmesan, this recipe uses an entirely plant-based mix of ingredients to create the creamy sauce. Plus, it uses nutrient-rich zucchini noodles in place of processed pasta.

In the sauce, there's one ingredient swap that will certainly be familiar to plant-based cooks: nutritional yeast for the parmesan cheese. With it's salty umami flavor, the vegan superfood is a good source of vitamin B12, as well as some other B vitamins, while serving as that "cheesy" flavor alfredo needs.

The other essential component of alfredo is its creamy texture, which comes together in this recipe thanks to full fat coconut milk and arrowroot powder—a great tool for thickening sauces.

While making this version of the sauce does require a few more ingredients, that doesn't mean the process is any more complex. See for yourself, and enjoy this healthier take on the classic, creamy dish.