3 Wellness Entrepreneurs' Healthy Money Habits & What You Can Learn From Them
You know a rigorous workout does wonders for your body, mind and spirit.
But wellness also impacts your wallet. “Personal finance and wellness run on the same nervous system. If your body is in survival mode, so is your spending. If your breath is shallow, so is your financial clarity,” says Melody Morton-Buckleair, founder of the Elmwood Place Retreat.
You won’t get an argument on this from Elizabeth Rowan, a spiritual business mentor and yoga instructor. “I believe ‘wellth’ and wellness are inextricably linked. Both require intentional stewardship, nervous system regulation, and energetic and emotional awareness,” she says.
The connection is real. Wellness warriors share how they transfer their wellness mindset to money and how they do so without spending a fortune.
Keep it simple
Morton-Buckleair explains how she saves money on her wellness routine.
“I build them into my daily rhythm instead of outsourcing them. I walk, breathe, stretch. Nature is free. Walk with a friend, connection heals, and it doesn’t cost a thing," she says. "I eat simple meals with real ingredients. I always tell clients: ‘wellness isn’t something you purchase—it’s something you practice’.”
One of the most powerful wellness practices Shawna Thibodeau, a meditation teacher, and founder of Radiant Mind Academy, does is a self-guided meditation using the timer bells on the Insight Timer app.
“I begin by breathing in loving energy for two minutes, then visualizing healing energy flowing through my body for another two and finally spending two minutes embodying the feeling of abundance and expansion," she says. "This practice has supported me through emotional challenges, reduced stress, improved my mood, connected me to my inner truth, and contributed to greater abundance and prosperity. True transformation begins within and doesn’t require expensive tools or routines.”
Victoria Nielsen, a transformational guide and coach says, “I know this is a bit woo woo, but I like to say money affirmations as I pay or review my bills. Things like ‘Money comes to me easily’ or ‘Let me allow others the supreme pleasure of giving to me.’ “
Prioritize what gives you the most value
Approach your wellness spending like a business investment. Where do you want to spend your budget to create the highest return in your energy, mental clarity, and overall health?
“I prioritize consistent spending in a variety of fitness classes and therapy (so important for my mental health). Anything feeling stale or not providing value is paused or shifted,” says Kiki Ramsey, PhD, CEO of the Positive Psychology Coaching and Diversity Institute (PPCaDI).
Nick Bach, a psychologist and CEO of Grace Psychological Services, always asks himself, "Does this purchase help the life I say I want? That question helps me spend on what actually fuels me—like nutritious food or therapy sessions—and cut what drains me," he explains. "I’ve also found that automating savings, like I automate daily health habits, builds trust with myself. Just like a wellness routine, a financial routine is only sustainable when it’s rooted in values, not pressure."
For sure, life is about choices. Kristin Reed, an RN, nationally certified health and wellness coach, and founder of Nursing Your Way to Wellness, doesn’t eat out much.
“I prefer to use money I would have spent eating out for my wellness practices and services such as acupuncture and massage," she says. "I make my own healthy staples to stay on my budget. I make my protein balls, trail mix, nut milks, egg muffins and smoothies.”
Be consistent
For years, Nielsen had anxiety about paying her credit card bills on time. She put them on autopay. “I'm relieving myself of the mental load of remembering to pay, plus I'm telling the universe I trust the money will be in my account. I can't tell you how much it helped my mental health to remove the constant worry.”
She also sets a money date with herself twice a month to dive deep into her finances. “Think of it as a wellness check-in for your finances. Instead of making it boring, I’ll romanticize it by making myself a yummy meal or dessert to enjoy,” she explains.
Morton-Buckleair has a strategy for reining in spending. She treats her finances like her nervous system: with awareness and regulation. “I check in with my breath before making a big decision. If I can’t breathe deeply, I don’t move forward. Financial dysregulation often mirrors somatic dysregulation, and both need structure and softness to shift,” she says.
The takeaway
Take a page from the playbook of Elizabeth McCoy, founder of Your Space To Heal and The Luxury Recharge Collective.
“One strategy that’s helped me thrive is framing both wellness and money as acts of self-respect. If rest and nourishment are worth investing in, then so is a savings account, debt repayment plan, and financial boundaries," she explains. "I don’t separate my peace from my profit. Both require structure, reflection, and grace. At the end of the day, my wellness and my wealth grow when I stop overcomplicating the process and start choosing sustainability—physically, mentally, and financially.”