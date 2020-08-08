This Spiced Fish Dish With Healthier Fries Is The Perfect Summer Dinner

Growing up in the Dominican Republic meant that on the weekends my family would go to the beach. Usually, lunch would be blackened fish with yuca fries. Garlicky, crispy, and so tasty!

Since then, this simple yet utterly delicious meal always brings back memories of those carefree days spent on the beach with my family. Today, that same crispy blackened fish, seasoned with garlic and oregano, is a staple at our home in Canada.

Yuca is the root of the cassava plant. It has a rough barklike skin that must be peeled before cooking. Once cooked, its texture is similar to that of potatoes, and it has a mildly sweet flavor. It's also delicious when mashed. You can find it in the produce section of most grocery stores.

The marinade infuses the fish with a zesty flavor, and once the fish is served with fried onions and crispy yuca fries, then you are in for a true taste of a Dominican classic.