Writer & Recipe Developer

Diala Canelo is the recipe creator and writer of Diala's Kitchen, a food and travel blog where she shares recipes inspired by her trips around the world. She grew up near the sea in Dominican Republic, and later moved to Canada where she fell in love with all things cooking and baking.

She graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Mexico City, where she obtained a Grand Diploma in pastry and bread making. Her diverse travel experiences as a flight attendant have given her the chance to taste food from many different cultures and share her gorgegous photography. Diala has been featured on Food52, The Feed Feed, and Flare magazine. She lives near Toronto, Canada with her daughters, Isabella and Gabriela, her partner, Warren, and their two pets, Oliver and Blue.