12 Healthy Aging Supplements for Women: What to Take at Every Life Stage
Healthy aging is an important goal for women. But for most of us, balancing a busy home life with work and other obligations makes it hard to think about our future state of health and wellness two or three decades from now—when we have no idea what’s for dinner tonight!
But those little, in-the-moment decisions—like whether to roast green beans with chicken for dinner or just order a pizza—add up to have a critical impact on long-term health. And it’s not just what we’re eating: exercise, sleep and stress management techniques are all key for long-lasting wellness.
For women, these choices become increasingly important with each passing decade. Changing estrogen levels can have a cascading effect on women’s bodies, touching everything from mitochondrial function and heart health to bone density.
Ready for some good news? Dietary supplements, especially those designed for optimal bioavailability, can help maintain healthy nutrient levels as women age, supporting function now and in the years to come. Let’s go over what you should add to your stack.
Best healthy aging supplements for women in their 40s
You’re young in your 40s (no, really, you are!), but if you haven’t noticed yet, some things may have begun to change—and we can thank hormone shifts for that (especially estrogen). Your 40s are usually the “era” of perimenopause, which affects not only estrogen levels, but also progesterone and testosterone. Best known for its role in sexual and reproductive health, estrogen is also a player in bone health1, muscle mass, collagen production, cholesterol and blood sugar levels, cognitive performance, and cardiovascular health.
The following supplements won’t be able to change your perimenopause status (if only it were that easy!), but they’ll do a great job of laying the foundation for the years ahead by supporting cellular energy production, cellular vitality, and whole-body health.
Vitamin D with Vitamin K2
Vitamin D, also called the sunshine vitamin, is one of your best healthy aging allies. It supports bone, heart, immune function, and cognitive health. Studies show most people don’t get enough vitamin D naturally, so supplementing with vitamin D3 (which raises levels more effectively than D2) is a smart decision.
For bone health, vitamin D works best with vitamin K. Research shows that vitamin K, on top of optimal vitamin D status, adds to its benefits by helping move calcium out of your arteries and into your bones.
Note: Experts recommend testing your vitamin D levels periodically when taking a supplement to tailor your supplement routine to your nutrient needs.
Magnesium Glycinate
This mineral supports whole-body health by facilitating over 600 enzymatic processes in the body. It’s involved in muscle and nerve function, as well as heart and bone health, and it helps to activate vitamin D.
Despite its important role, magnesium is another nutrient that many people do not get enough of through diet, and magnesium levels tend to decline with age. Studies show healthy magnesium intake can help women maintain everyday vitality and musculoskeletal wellness, and magnesium glycinate is a good option. It is a well-absorbed form of magnesium that is easy on the GI tract.
NAD+ Precursors (NMN and Nicotinamide Riboside)
The fluctuating estrogen levels that come with the menopausal transition are famous for causing hot flashes, but those changes can also affect mitochondrial function. Estrogen is linked to NAD+2, a coenzyme that helps mitochondria, the tiny powerhouses inside your cells, generate cellular energy. Estrogen supports NAD+, and NAD+ supports estrogen, so fluctuations can throw the balance off.*
NAD+ is essential not only for cellular energy production, but also for healthy aging and metabolic signaling. NAD+ metabolism can change with age, but precursor supplements can help women maintain healthy function. Research on3 NR and NMN suggests they may increase NAD+ levels in the bloodstream. Some NAD+ supplements also include resveratrol to support heart and brain health.*
CoQ10 (Coenzyme Q10)
CoQ10 is another coenzyme that helps power your mitochondria; it also acts as an antioxidant, supporting heart and cellular health. Your heart isn’t the only high-energy organ that needs CoQ10, however. Your liver may also benefit from its support. CoQ10 has also been clinically studied to help fight general fatigue, and it inhibits inflammatory factors to support whole-body health. CoQ10 levels in the body tend to decline with age, but a well-absorbed CoQ10 supplement formula can encourage healthy levels.*
Omega-3 Fatty Acids (EPA/DHA)
Found in fatty fish and fish oil, EPA and DHA omega fatty acids support heart and brain health, two areas affected by changing estrogen levels. Research shows omega-3s promote heart and blood vessel function and help maintain already-healthy triglyceride and HDL cholesterol levels. Higher omega-3 levels are also associated with healthy aging.*
Fatty fish is a good source of omega-3s, but if you’re not a fish lover, an omega-3 supplement made with a high-quality IFOS™-certified fish oil can help close an important nutritional gap.
Best healthy aging supplements for women in their 50s
Many women enter their postmenopause years in their 50s. This means estrogen levels now remain low (rather than fluctuating like in perimenopause). Therefore, it becomes more important than ever to maintain both physical and mental strength (the “senior” you will thank the “midlife” you if you invest in your health during this critical time period).
Adding the following nutrients to your daily routine in your 50s can provide targeted support for muscle mass, bone density, cognitive function and skin health:
Calcium
Estrogen shifts and increased bone breakdown can affect bone density. Calcium is a key mineral used to build bones, and your body cannot produce it on its own, so getting enough in your diet is crucial. Dairy and fortified foods are good sources of calcium, and daily nutritional supplements can help fill the gaps. Just be sure to choose a supplement paired with vitamin D, vitamin K and magnesium for additional bone support.
Collagen
Some effects of aging are more obvious at first glance than others, like the age-related decrease in collagen production4. Collagen is a protein that provides structure and support for many of your connective tissues, including your skin, bones and joints.
Your body has three main types of collagen that support joint health, cartilage health, joint comfort, and skin health and elasticity. Supplements can provide collagen as hydrolyzed collagen peptides, small pieces of collagen broken down to make them easier for the body to absorb and use. These peptides can help support joint and cartilage health and help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Magnesium L-Threonate
Forgetting where you put your phone or drawing a blank on a name becomes more than a little annoying over time. But you can help keep your mind sharp by practicing brain challenges like word and number games, or learning new languages and skills. Targeted nutrition can also help. Magnesium L-threonate is a special form of magnesium studied specifically for cognitive health. This magnesium form supports healthy memory, quick thinking and cognitive function.*
Best healthy aging supplements for women in their 60s & beyond
With menopause in your rearview mirror, you may be more focused on your overall longevity strategy in this new life stage. The following supplements are well-studied for energy production, cellular health and antioxidant defense (all of which you’ll need to stay healthy for the long haul).
B Vitamins/B-Complex (B6, B12, Folate)
B vitamins help convert the foods you eat into cellular energy, and they support red blood cell formation, brain function, and a healthy nervous system. But your body’s ability to absorb some vitamins, like B12, declines with age. Some research estimates that 20-40% of people aged 60 and older don’t get enough B12.
Supplementing with B vitamins is a smart choice, and with vitamin B, the form matters. For instance, 5-MTHF (or methylfolate) is often preferred over folic acid as it is the metabolically active form of the vitamin. The body normally converts folic acid to its active form with an enzyme, but many people have MTHFR gene variants that can make this conversion harder. This makes the active form a good choice for many. Vitamin B12 also must be methylated to be active, a form called methylcobalamin.*
Fisetin
Fisetin is an antioxidant flavonoid5 found in many fruits and vegetables that is famous for its healthy aging and cellular health support properties. This plant compound promotes your body's pathways for clearing out cells that no longer function optimally, making room for cells that do.* Supplements are a good way to get bioavailable forms of fisetin into your healthy aging routine. Look for fisetin formulas that preserve fisetin through your digestive system, such as those that combine fisetin with galactomannan fibers from fenugreek seeds.
Probiotics
Probiotic foods and drinks are everywhere these days, and most women know probiotics play a role in gut health. However, to qualify as a probiotic, the living microorganisms (like bacteria and yeast) that have been studied to provide health benefits must be present in adequate amounts. That usually means taking a probiotic supplement, not just relying on a soda or cup of yogurt.
Certain strains of probiotics are well-known for supporting microbiome health, and that can have far-reaching benefits for your whole body, especially as you age. Over time, women’s gut microbiomes tend to shift, and a quality probiotic can help maintain gut health. Remember to choose a probiotic strain that has been clinically studied for your health concern, and maintain adequate fiber in your diet.
What you need to know about healthy aging supplements for women
Your healthy aging supplement stack will change with time, and it should be tailored to your needs. Here are some of the top questions we see about longevity supplements for women.
- Do women need different aging supplements than men?
Many biological needs among older adults are similar for men and women, but some aspects of aging are more relevant to women than men. For example, most women need to be more mindful of bone health after menopause (such as vitamin D status and calcium), while men may want to focus more on male-specific age-related changes like prostate health. Some supplements are tailored to those concerns.
- What is the best supplement to help women maintain muscle and bone health after menopause?
Women age differently, so there is no universal supplement for all postmenopausal women. However, some of the best supplements for muscle and bone health include vitamin D and K and calcium for bone health, and protein for muscle health. Supplements cannot replace lifestyle, though, so be sure to get adequate resistance training daily to support your healthy aging journey.
Not sure which will work best for your health needs? Discuss your health goals and concerns with your healthcare provider to decide which nutrients are right for you.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
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