12 Healthy Aging Supplements for Women: What to Take at Every Life Stage

You’re young in your 40s (no, really, you are!), but if you haven’t noticed yet, some things may have begun to change—and we can thank hormone shifts for that (especially estrogen). Your 40s are usually the “era” of perimenopause, which affects not only estrogen levels, but also progesterone and testosterone. Best known for its role in sexual and reproductive health, estrogen is also a player in bone health1 , muscle mass, collagen production, cholesterol and blood sugar levels, cognitive performance, and cardiovascular health.