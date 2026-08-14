A Study Of 700+ Women Found Health Gaps Long Before Menopause
Most of us keep a mental list of health things we'll get to eventually. Move more. Sleep better. Ask a doctor about the thing that's felt off for months.
For a lot of women, that list waits until work slows down or perimenopause makes it impossible to ignore. In a recent study, researchers asked women in their reproductive years, midlife, and later adulthood what they were struggling with, what support they weren't getting, and where they felt strong.
Every group named the same top challenge, and one reported far more unmet needs than the rest. The results make a case for not waiting on a milestone birthday.
About the study
Midlife usually gets treated as the point when women's health earns closer attention, once hormones shift and symptoms show up. The researchers call it a critical but under-recognized stage, and they noticed the years leading up to it had barely been mapped.
So they pulled anonymous answers from MyStrengths+MyHealth, a survey that asks about a woman's whole life rather than one condition at a time.
The responses came from community settings in one Midwestern metro area, collected between 2019 and 2023. Women were sorted by age, which stood in for reproductive stage, into three groups: reproductive-aged women (25 to 44), midlife women (45 to 64), and women in later adulthood (65 and up), a little over 700 in all.
Each woman rated her own strengths and flagged her challenges and unmet needs across 37 areas of health.
The youngest women reported the heaviest load
Reproductive-aged women, the youngest group in the study, reported more challenges and more unmet needs than either older group, averaging roughly 45 challenges and 34 unmet needs each, spread across the widest range of health areas. Individual answers varied quite a bit, so some women in that group reported far more than the average and others far fewer.
Exercise was the most common challenge in every age group, not only among women moving through menopause. Midlife women generated the highest total volume of unmet needs once researchers zoomed out to the population level.
And women in midlife and later adulthood both rated their own strengths significantly higher than the youngest women did.
What movement struggles at every age might mean
The study captured that movement was hard, not why. Whether the obstacles look the same at 32 as they do at 68 is still an open question.
The data has real limits, too. Women reported on themselves at a single point in time, all within one Midwestern metro area, and age stood in for reproductive stage rather than confirmed menopausal status.
The authors say longitudinal, population-based research is needed before these patterns can be confirmed.
What they do make a case for is earlier, personalized, strengths-based care, the kind that meets women where they are instead of waiting until perimenopause arrives.
Building movement habits and asking for individualized guidance during the shifts in your 30s may count for more than the standard timeline suggests.
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Getting ahead of your own health gaps
You don't need a diagnosis or a milestone birthday to start paying attention. A few places to begin:
- Name what's actually off: Write down where you're struggling right now, whether that's energy, movement, or sleep, instead of assuming it will sort itself out with time.
- Treat movement as maintenance: Keep some form of regular activity in your week, including strength training, rather than waiting for a symptom to force the issue.
- Get specific with your provider: Ask what makes sense for your age, your history, and the way your days actually run.
The takeaway
Women in their 20s and 30s in this research were already carrying plenty of health challenges, and exercise was the sticking point at every age.
You don't have to earn attention for your health by reaching a certain birthday. Ask for care that fits the life you're living now, and treat movement as something you hold onto rather than something you'll get back to.