Integrative Health

Having Gut Trouble? This Nutrient-Packed Juice Might Help

By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
If you’ve ever dealt with bloating, digestive discomfort, or inflammation (so... most of us), it might be time to look at what’s in your fridge.

A placebo-controlled clinical trial1 suggests that Montmorency tart cherry juice may do more than help you recover after workouts or fall asleep faster. It could also help tame gut inflammation and improve your overall quality of life.

The study at a glance

Researchers studied adults with mild to moderate ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory gut condition. Participants drank 130 ml (about half a cup) of diluted Montmorency tart cherry juice twice a day for 6 weeks.

The tart cherry group saw a:

  • 40% reduction in fecal calprotectin, a key marker of intestinal inflammation
  • 12% increase in health-related quality of life scores

Why it works

Montmorency tart cherries are rich in anthocyanins, powerful plant compounds with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These compounds may work by calming gut inflammation and interacting with the microbiome in beneficial ways.

The takeaway

Whether you’re managing gut inflammation or simply aiming to feel more balanced and energized day to day, a splash of tart cherry juice could be a smart (and tasty) addition to your routine.

And the benefits don’t stop at the gut. Tart cherry juice has also been studied for supporting muscle recovery, sleep quality, and even mood regulation, making it a delicious nutrient-rich boost. Try it on its own, blended into a smoothie, or stirred into sparkling water for a tangy tonic.

