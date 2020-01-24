Ever since Jess Cording, R.D., assured us it's OK to give into our ice cream cravings as long as we do so mindfully, we've been on the hunt for healthier versions of our favorite dessert. Thankfully, Halo Top is making that search easier with seven new flavors that all happen to be keto-friendly.

The ice cream brand is known for their guilt-free products, which are high in protein and low in calories. Low enough, in fact, to proudly display the entire pint's calorie count on the front of the packaging. With the launch of their keto flavors, though, the brand will be replacing that number with carbs per pint.

Each keto version has only 5 to 10 net carbs and 17 to 22 grams of protein. One serving size is two-thirds of a cup, and while calories per serving (134 to 210) are a bit higher than Halo Top's original versions, they are still significantly lower than traditional ice cream brands.

"Our brand is focused on making delicious desserts that everyone can feel good about eating, said senior brand manager Meg Graeff in a news release, "and these new flavors allow us to do that for our fans looking to limit their sugar intake."

The new flavors, available in grocery freezer aisles nationwide, include Peanut Butter Chocolate, Jelly Donut, Caramel Butter Pecan, Berry Swirl, Chocolate Cheesecake, Banana Cream Pie, and White Chocolaty Macadamia Nut. We're drooling just thinking about them.

Whether you follow a keto diet or not, Halo Top's new pints are a good way to feed your ice cream cravings without suffering a blood sugar crash later on. Since they're made with ultrafiltered skim milk, though, the pints are not vegan or dairy-free. Hopefully these other healthy ice cream options can meet your dietary needs.