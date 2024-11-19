Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
November 19, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by Trinette Reed / Stocksy
November 19, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Eating 30 (or more) plants a week in pursuit of better gut health is a common recommendation from experts, and Tim Spector, M.D., is no exception. As an award-winning microbiome expert, the author of Food for Life: The New Science of Eating Well, and co-founder of ZOE, Spector is used to making complex health research super actionable for those trying to enhance their well-being. This challenge is just one of the simple yet significant ways to do so.

On an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Spector shared one of his personal tips to help you reach 30 plants a week with less effort—a perfect hack for the busy bees out there. 

A microbiome expert's hack to eat more plants

Spector starts his day with a dressed-up yogurt bowl that consists of full-fat or Greek yogurt, mixed with kefir for added microbiome support.

Then, in addition to tossing in berries and other miscellaneous fruit he has on hand, Spector reaches for what he calls a food "diversity jar." 

Inside this jar, you'll find about 10 different nuts or seeds ready to be used as a topping or snack at any time. "So by breakfast, I've already got about a dozen of my 30 [plants] sorted out."

You can certainly make food diversity jars for other categories—herbs to sprinkle on your salad or rice bowl, pre-roasted vegetables, frozen fruit for smoothies or oatmeal, and so on.

The more you prep, the less you'll have to think about counting up your produce when you're hangry—it's a win-win. 

Other tips to get 30+ plants a week

As someone who has personally tried the 30+ plants a week challenge, I feel fairly qualified to give you some additional tips I found useful: 

  • The one-and-done method: When pulling together your grocery list, prioritize diversity over quantity of the same foods. For example, rather than buying two sweet potatoes for the week, I'd buy just one and pick another vegetable to roast. 
  • Embrace a diverse range of herbs and spices: If you're struggling to get in 30 plants with just fruit and vegetables, lean on herbs and spices for support. Not only can you add five or six of each to a meal and get almost half of your weekly plants, but you also add a unique flavor to every dish.
  • Make your own sauce: Whether it's a cilantro lime drizzle, tahini dressing, or a tangy dill and yogurt dipping sauce, making my own blends was always more fruitful in terms of plant diversity. This also helped me sneak in extra greens or herbs when I wouldn't have used them otherwise.
  • Opt for tea blends: Rather than drinking just green tea, I found myself reaching for blends with green tea, black tea, peppermint, chamomile, etc. I highly suggest this so you can count each of the herbs toward your weekly goal. 

Not sure the 30 plants challenge is for you? Here, dive deeper into who it's best for and why it's so beneficial for gut health.

The takeaway

To make the 30 plants a week challenge easier, Spector recommends having a "food diversity jar" on hand, filled with nuts and seeds to toss into a yogurt bowl or as a snack. Seeking more low-lift gut support? Consider taking a probiotic supplement—here's a list of our top picks.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I'm A Psychiatrist & These Surprising Factors Can Impact Dementia
Mental Health

I'm A Psychiatrist & These Surprising Factors Can Impact Dementia

Jason Wachob

200+ Unbeatable Gifts For Everyone On Your Holiday List
Women's Health

200+ Unbeatable Gifts For Everyone On Your Holiday List

mbg editorial

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)
Paid Content | Oral-B

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)

Braelyn Wood

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep
Integrative Health

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep

Tara Swart, M.D., Ph.D.

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD
Integrative Health

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD

Jason Wachob

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD

Jason Wachob

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead

Sanjana Gupta

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out
Integrative Health

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet
Healthy Weight

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet

Sarah Regan

I'm A Psychiatrist & These Surprising Factors Can Impact Dementia
Mental Health

I'm A Psychiatrist & These Surprising Factors Can Impact Dementia

Jason Wachob

200+ Unbeatable Gifts For Everyone On Your Holiday List
Women's Health

200+ Unbeatable Gifts For Everyone On Your Holiday List

mbg editorial

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)
Paid Content | Oral-B

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)

Braelyn Wood

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep
Integrative Health

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep

Tara Swart, M.D., Ph.D.

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD
Integrative Health

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD

Jason Wachob

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD

Jason Wachob

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead

Sanjana Gupta

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out
Integrative Health

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet
Healthy Weight

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet

Sarah Regan

I'm A Psychiatrist & These Surprising Factors Can Impact Dementia
Mental Health

I'm A Psychiatrist & These Surprising Factors Can Impact Dementia

Jason Wachob

200+ Unbeatable Gifts For Everyone On Your Holiday List
Women's Health

200+ Unbeatable Gifts For Everyone On Your Holiday List

mbg editorial

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)
Paid Content | Oral-B

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)

Braelyn Wood

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep
Integrative Health

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep

Tara Swart, M.D., Ph.D.

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD
Integrative Health

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD

Jason Wachob

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD

Jason Wachob

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead

Sanjana Gupta

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out
Integrative Health

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet
Healthy Weight

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet

Sarah Regan

Can’t Stay Focused? What To Do (& Not Do), From A Neuroscientist
Mental Health

Can’t Stay Focused? What To Do (& Not Do), From A Neuroscientist

Emily Kelleher

I'm A Psychiatrist & These Surprising Factors Can Impact Dementia
Mental Health

I'm A Psychiatrist & These Surprising Factors Can Impact Dementia

Jason Wachob

200+ Unbeatable Gifts For Everyone On Your Holiday List
Women's Health

200+ Unbeatable Gifts For Everyone On Your Holiday List

mbg editorial

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)
Paid Content | Oral-B

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)

Braelyn Wood

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep
Integrative Health

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep

Tara Swart, M.D., Ph.D.

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD
Integrative Health

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD

Jason Wachob

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD

Jason Wachob

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead

Sanjana Gupta

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out
Integrative Health

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet
Healthy Weight

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet

Sarah Regan

Can’t Stay Focused? What To Do (& Not Do), From A Neuroscientist
Mental Health

Can’t Stay Focused? What To Do (& Not Do), From A Neuroscientist

Emily Kelleher

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.