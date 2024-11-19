Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD

Eating 30 (or more) plants a week in pursuit of better gut health is a common recommendation from experts, and Tim Spector, M.D., is no exception. As an award-winning microbiome expert, the author of Food for Life: The New Science of Eating Well, and co-founder of ZOE, Spector is used to making complex health research super actionable for those trying to enhance their well-being. This challenge is just one of the simple yet significant ways to do so.