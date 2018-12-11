This Nightly Ritual Helps Keep Skin Glowing And Hydrated All Winter Long

For a calming, relaxing vibe to start your wind-down ritual, start diffusing your favorite essential oil. Washing your face is an essential skincare step, and at night, it’s all about removing dirt, environmental pollutants, and makeup from the day and prepping the skin to receive any overnight treatments.

In the winter months, it’s important not to strip your skin of its oils during this step, so look for creamy or oil-based cleansers (instead of gels) that won’t compromise your skin’s protective barrier. You can even try a double cleansing technique—using an oil cleanser, followed by a water-based one—which combines the softening and hydrating properties of an oil with the purifying power of a water cleanser, like micellar water, without causing dryness.

Exfoliation combats dullness by removing dead skin cells and helps your serums and moisturizers absorb better, and though this is an important step—you’ll want to exfoliate up to twice a week to keep skin radiant—take it easy with the scrub you choose and avoid any abrasive ingredients.