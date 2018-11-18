mindbodygreen

Close banner
Weleda
PAID CONTENT FOR Weleda

Try This Simple Gratitude Practice Whenever You Start Something New

Written by mindbodygreen
Try This Simple Gratitude Practice Whenever You Start Something New

Photo by Christopher Broe

November 18, 2018

As we near the end of yet another year and look forward to the next, we’d like to think we’re carving out time to slow down, reflect, and intention set. In reality, with the hype of the holiday season all around us, that’s sometimes easier said than done.

So for a little guidance on entering any new season with intention and inspiration—whether you’re welcoming the new year or just starting a new chapter in your life—we turned to Faith Hunter, the meditation instructor behind Spiritually Fly, to show us how to connect and check-in with ourselves in a gratitude-filled way.

It takes only a few minutes and a blissful, grounding self-care ritual—here, Faith nourishes her skin and senses with her favorite Weleda Skin Food Experience products, Skin Food Light Nourishing Cream and Skin Food Body Butter, both made with essential oils and plant-rich ingredients like sunflower seed oil and calendula for supple, hydrated skin. For Faith, beginning her meditation practice with this restorative ritual helps her connect with nature for a more grounded, balanced feeling.

If you’re seeking an inner sense of peace and centeredness during a transitional period, follow along below.

Weleda
Weleda
Since our founding in Switzerland nearly a century ago, we have believed in nature’s ability to help you feel healthy, balanced, and beautiful.Our products are thoughtfully crafted to...

More On This Topic

Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Routines

A Quick Pilates-Inspired Workout To Strengthen Your Arms & Abs At Home

Sarah Regan
A Quick Pilates-Inspired Workout To Strengthen Your Arms & Abs At Home
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/gratitude-meditation-is-perfect-for-transitional-periods-in-your-life

Your article and new folder have been saved!