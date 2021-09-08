3 Pieces Of Good News From The New IPCC Climate Change Report (Yes, Really) 

On October 8, 2018, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a special report outlining the challenges that lie ahead if global warming exceeds 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels—and on August 9, 2021, they anticipated that we may reach that increase of 1.5°C a decade earlier than we thought (read the report in full here). Given this increase, the report also warns that the widespread wildfires, severe droughts, and extreme storms we see happening around the world will likely get worse without immediate action.

It paints a bleak picture, to say the absolute least. As mbg's senior sustainability editor Emma Loewe previously stated: "This report is a punch in the gut." So when acclaimed environmentalist Paul Hawken, winner of mbg's 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award, told us some good news to glean from this report? Well, we were stunned—and cautiously hopeful.

"As researchers, there was nothing new in the report for us," he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. "What was new about it actually was some good news." Hawken, you have the floor.