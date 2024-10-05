In that amazing first reading, the woman not only gave facts; she captured my dad's personality. As the reading was coming to a close, she suddenly looked surprised and laughed. She explained she'd asked my dad if he wanted to tell me he loved me, and he replied, "Eh, she knows what I think of her." She had never had a deceased loved one reply like that before. That was 110% my dad! In fact, many times when I would tell him I loved him and he wouldn't say it back, I would get angry. He would laugh and say. "Oh come on! You know what I think of you."