I've Had Over 50 Medium Readings: These Are The Signs Of A Legit One

I have had over 50 private readings with psychic mediums. If you count group readings, I've had many more. No, I am not a psychic junkie. I'm not even especially spiritual. In fact, I'm a skeptic who, after losing my dad, began to examine whether there was any evidence of an afterlife. That involved, in addition to sorting through the research, getting many, many medium readings.

As you can imagine, the readings have been across the board in terms of quality. While most fell in the middle, there were definitely a few readings that stood out as "defy the laws of the universe" amazing and a few that felt as if I'd pulled a random person off the street and asked them to give a medium reading.

To give you insights into what an excellent reading looks like and what you should stay away from, here are a few highlights from my best and lowlights from my worst: