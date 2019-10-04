When Jo Encarnacion says she takes her nighttime routine seriously, she means it—and it starts at 6 p.m. when she shuts down her laptop and turns off all notifications on her phone. (See what we mean?)

“My wind-down routine is the one thing thing I honor more than my morning routine,” the life coach and wellness blogger told us when we visited her in her family’s San Francisco, CA, home. “When the kids are in their rooms, it’s all about ‘me’ time and much needed couple time. So often as parents, we put aside our needs to connect with ourselves and each other. So, our nighttime routine of winding our hearts down together is the way that we reconnect. It’s the way we honor our rest and recovery that leads to a well-lived life.”

Watch below to see Jo’s nighttime nonnegotiables in action, and shop her favorite essentials below!