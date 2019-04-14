Need A Liver Detox? Here Are 3 Cleansing Recipes To Help You Reset

Our liver is critical for healthy functioning as it moves toxins through our body and purifies our blood but may not be as effective if it's consistently overwhelmed by things like pollution and chemicals. With the amount of foreign and sometimes toxic substances we come in contact with, it can be helpful to eat and drink things that help flush the liver. Certain foods like cruciferous and fermented veggies help reduce inflammation and support the liver's detoxifying benefits.

Linda Lancaster, board-certified naturopathic physician and author of the new book Harmonic Healing, shares three liver-cleansing drinks to try whether you're on her six-week liver program or hoping to get a detoxifying boost. It's the perfect time to give your liver a little TLC, and it doesn't hurt that these drinks are delicious any time of year.