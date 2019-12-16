Genius Foods Author Max Lugavere’s Daily Routine For Fueling Brain Health
Senior Branded Content Editor By Krista Soriano
Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen.
December 16, 2019
With the right daily routines, we can maintain our well-being whether we’re at home or traveling the world. In this mbgclasses video, best-selling author Max Lugavere reveals his personal daily routine that he takes on the road, his go-to brain-boosting tips, and the foods that help you stay sharp and energized no matter where you are.