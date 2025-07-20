Personal Growth Venus Williams Shares What She's Learned About Living With A Chronic Illness & More Author: Alexandra Engler July 20, 2025 Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director By Alexandra Engler Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.

It will come as no surprise to you that tennis legend Venus Williams takes care of herself. In a recent conversation with her, I asked all about her well-being tips and health journey, and it’s clear she treats her body with a tremendous amount of respect.

This, of course, has led to one of the most storied tennis careers in history.

After going pro at 14, she won her first US Open at only 17. At 20, she won her first Grand Slam. Only two years later, she became the first African American woman to rank No. 1 in the Open era. In total, she’s won four Olympic Gold Medals (she’s the most decorated tennis player in Olympic history), seven singles major titles, and 14 women's doubles major titles, all partnering with her sister Serena (fun fact: they’re unbeaten in major doubles finals).

Outside of tennis, she’s launched an athletic apparel brand, executive produced an Oscar-winning film about her father (2021’s King Richard), and has done extensive philanthropic work.

Here, our conversation.

mindbodygreen: What wellness habits help you feel your strongest?

Williams: Definitely not waking up early—my least favorite.

But eating healthy is the most important for me, especially since I live with a chronic illness. [Williams recently opened up about being diagnosed with fibroids.] So what I eat really makes a difference in how I feel.

Moving my body, too. Even though I'm a professional athlete, there are moments when I'm not moving enough, and you just feel... ugh…

So moving, hydrating, eating well—and also how you think—is so important. When you're thinking positively, it's a game changer.

mbg: So you mentioned movement. What is your favorite non-tennis way to move your body or workout?

Williams: Definitely dance. I'm a dancer in my heart—but in real life I'm not very good. I started dancing as an adult in my late thirties. I started going to ballet, jazz, and hip hop classes.

Sometimes I’d be in the room with a bunch of little kids, especially in an open class. Or I'd go to New York and take a class at Alvin Ailey—knowing good and well I’m not a dancer. It’s just so much fun.

mbg: I’m really trying to imagine myself in an open dance class and the shock I’d feel if you walked in…

Williams: I mean, the whole time we're laughing because at the end of class, they put you in groups and everyone runs through the routine you learned that day. We're just laughing at ourselves so hard because we know we're pretty weak. But it's just about the effort, right?

And you actually do get really good cardio in dance.

mbg: What are you keeping in your gym bag?

Williams: I have a bunch of toys. I love my bands, little things like slide discs, and the ankle strap weights—I like to have my own so I don’t have to rely on the gym to have it. You can do a lot with those kinds of things. Little things make a big difference.

Always a change of clothes. And definitely headphones, because sometimes I have to do conference calls while I’m in the gym.

And then of course, snacks. Blue Diamond Almonds. My favorite go-to is the Toasted Almond & Cherries, because I like to have that sweetness as well.

I like to eat fruit when I work out. I usually eat a bunch of fruit, and then I eat a real meal after.

mbg: Speaking of snacks, you’ve partnered with Blue Diamond Almonds. Tell me more! Why did you feel compelled to partner with them?



Williams: I've been eating Blue Diamond Almonds my whole life. I feel like everyone has.

So it felt so natural because of that. And it also just aligns with my lifestyle and values. I live to eat clean, nutritious food—but also food that tastes good, that you can eat anytime, and on the go. What really drew me to this partnership was Blue Diamond’s commitment to healthy living and their approach to snacking.

Plus it’s just a really fun way to snack, a fun way to connect with fans, and to celebrate a well-rounded lifestyle.

mbg: How do you mentally prepare for something—whetehr that be a big meeting or big match?

Williams:I always believe in the power of visualization. For anything that’s big or that you care about, you should visualize yourself in that moment. Of course, there’s so much other preparation and training, but it’s also about getting your mind in that place too.

For my matches, I always try to visualize myself executing what I want to execute—and you can do that right outside of the court, too.

mbg: You recently opened up about your journey with fibroids. What did that experience teach you about your own health and what advice would you share to other women who might be going through the same thing?



Williams: I shared that because of my shock at what I went through. I'm a person who stays on top of their health, and the fact that I didn’t know enough—I wanted to share to make sure other women didn’t have to go through that experience.

Being able to open up and talk about that—and hopefully put it on the radar—this is a life goal for me: to make sure other women and girls understand you can advocate for yourself.

For example, I went to the doctor and they said, “Oh, well, just watch it.” At that time, perhaps I should have done more research on fibroids and asked more questions. But I didn’t know that I should even do that. I was just like, “Oh, well, watch it.” It was just very casual.

Meanwhile, it was creeping up on me in a huge way. In that case, I think whenever a doctor tells you something, you should just go and do your own research on it. You may find that it’s not something you should “just watch.” It's important to invest and advocate for yourself.

mbg: Everyone needs a decompressing activity—what's yours?

Williams: It’s definitely escape rooms.

mbg: You just took me by surprise! That is such a fun answer! Tell me more..

Williams: We’re about to go to D.C.—me and the team—and the first thing we’re doing is escape rooms. We haven’t had time to do any rooms, and it’s like nothing else matters except doing this room.

You just kind of immerse yourself—it’s a full 3D puzzle. So you don’t think about anything else. You can’t, because you’re against the clock. It’s just a fun way to check out, turn off, escape, and go to another world if you want to.

And also challenge yourself to think in a way you normally wouldn’t.

mbg: What quality in yourself are you most proud of and why?

Williams: I'm very logical.

So emotions don't get in the way for me or factor in. For me, it's really about the facts in how you make that next decision in life. I think that’s one of my biggest strengths—not being led by emotion.

But also probably a weakness too, because when emotion isn’t high on the radar, you don’t always read the room.

mbg: I think that’s probably true for a lot of people—your biggest strength is also your biggest weakness. Last question: What advice would you give young girls or young women who want to get involved in sports?



Williams: Sports is definitely a tool for life.

And it doesn't matter what level you play at. It doesn’t matter if you go pro, play in college, or play recreationally. What you learn from pushing yourself—from having to master something new, to dealing with the frustration of it all and still getting through it—those are things that translate directly to life, directly to work, directly to everything.

So the level doesn't matter. What matters is the pursuit of excellence, no matter how good or talented—or not—you are.

And specifically for young girls, that builds so much confidence. You start to focus on what you can accomplish, not on what you may look like or comparing yourself to this or that—all the different pressures young women face in society.

Mbg: What a great note to end on. I loved your answers—you definitely threw in a few surprises in there with dancing and escape rooms…