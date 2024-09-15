Advertisement
Thanks To This Supplement, I Sleep Like A Baby Every Night
Even when I prioritize good sleep hygiene—i.e. a regular bedtime, blue-light-free bedroom, and a strict caffeine schedule—there are still nights when I simply can't fall asleep. I used to suffer in silence (and pray that my mood didn't reflect my lack of shut-eye the next morning).
But earlier this year, I started incorporating Gaia Herbs SleepThru® into my routine. The herbal supplement brings together my favorite ingredients to promote a restful sleep: Ashwagandha, passion flower extract, and jujube.
This powerful combo encourages your body and mind to relax before bed, so you can fall asleep and stay there. And now that I've added the sleep supporting supplement to my daily routine, my nights are finally back on track.*
My night without SleepThru
Last year, I watched my sleep routine crumble. While I used to snooze seamlessly, I finally understood what people meant when they said sleep issues.
Suddenly I was waking up in the middle of the night due to stress—and failing to fall back asleep. I became so nervous about my poor sleep that it only exacerbated the cycle.
Initially I turned to magnesium to help promote a more restful night, but I wanted to expand my options beyond the same old capsules. That's why I was so excited about SleepThru®.
What makes SleepThru special
Like the rest of Gaia Herb products, the natural supplement relies on botanicals. In the case of SleepThru®, that's the aforementioned collection of ashwagandha, passionflower, and jujube date. Here's what makes this round-up so special:
Ashwagandha: Meet one of the most revered plant medicines in Ayurveda. Ashwagandha helps regulate brain pathways to decrease cortisol levels1.* Research also shows it promotes quality sleep2, likely due to the compound triethylene glycol (which helps with sleep induction3).*
Passionflower: This climbing shrub naturally grows in the United States—but it has a long history as a tool used by Eclectic Physicians to prompt healthy sleep, especially for those who deal with restlessness. A systematic review of the herb shows it can ease stress4 that could be getting in the way of quality sleep.*
Jujube date: This fruit has been used by Traditional Chinese Medicine doctors for nearly 3,000 years to support sleep.* Its natural flavonoids and saponins have calming properties—and a study found that two phytochemicals extracted from jujube seeds5 were shown to have sedative effects on mice (which prolonged sleep).*
Of course, the best part is the simplicity of this formula. You won't find any nasty extras or excipients in this dairy-, soy-, and gluten-free supplement. Oh, and did I mention its even purity-tested for heavy metals and pesticides.
What happened when I took SleepThru for 1 month
First things first, Gaia Herbs says you'll get the best results after taking this herbal supplement for one month. And I'm here to say: Trust the process.
I started to notice the racing thoughts in my head started to quiet around the 2-week mark.* While it felt like my sleep score was trending upwards, it wasn't until I looked at the data that I realized my average Sleep Score was up nearly five points month over month.
Sure, it doesn't seem that impressive—but those two points make all the difference for how you're feeling the next day. With SleepThru®, I felt more at ease and I woke up feeling well-rested and awake.*
What other reviewers say
While I'm a huge fan of Gaia Herbs SleepThru®, I'm not the only one. The supplement has plenty of other happy testers who can't believe how well the natural sleep aid worked.*
- "I have taken this product about 3 different times when I am experiencing a sleepless night, due to too much going on in my head. This product takes the edge off and helps me get a wonderful night sleep, waking up feeling refreshed and ready to face the day."*
- "I have been taking Sleep Thru for 4 months now. It helps me stay asleep. On those rare occasions when I do wake in the middle of the night, it is easier to get my mind settled and fall back to sleep quickly."*
The takeaway
If you're trying to sleep like a baby, then you can't beat Gaia Herbs SleepThru®. This herb-focused supplement bumped my monthly average sleep score up by two points—and I know that a good night's rest is ahead of me when I take it.*
