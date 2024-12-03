Hill notes that Virtue is another example of a brand using biotech-derived bioidentical ingredients. The brand is known for their patented ingredient, Alpha Keratin 60ku. It's nearly identical to keratin, the protein that makes up 80% of the hair1 . When hair is damaged and weak, it's because it's lost some of that keratin. By applying this particular keratin topically, it replenishes what's lost, strengthening hair in the process. And this year, they came out with their most potent serum yet: Virtue Damage Reverse Serum, which has become a go-to staple in my own hair care arsenal.