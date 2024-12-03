Advertisement
The Future Of Hair Styling Is Here: From Longevity Tech to Regenerative Treatments
With ingredient advancements on par with the latest skin care trends, innovations in the styling tool space that prioritize hair fiber integrity, and in-office treatments that utilize regenerative medicine, we’re entering a whole new approach to hair.
And where it will take us next will change the hair care space forever. Welcome to the future of hair styling.
Meet the experts:
Certified trichologist Bridgette Hill
Certified trichologist Bridgette Hill specializes in scalp care and is the founder of Root Cause Scalp Analysis. Before becoming a trichologist in 2016, Hill was a top editorial stylist and colorist for over two decades. She was an expert panelist on this year's mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards.
Clean cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline
Clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Consulting Krupa Koestline has helped develop over 500 products for 60+ brands. She’s often featured in top media outlets, such as mindbodygreen, allure, Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE, Cosmopolitan, and more. She was an expert panelist on this year's mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards.
Board-certified dermatologist Michele Green, M.D.
Board-certified dermatologist Michele Green, M.D. is a New York City-based dermatologist who specializes in hair loss and other hair concerns, including providing in-office treatments targeting hair loss. She’s a graduate from Yale University with an MD from Mount Sinai Medical School in NYC.
Hair rejuvenation & increased longevity is a reality
Beauty experts used to roll their eyes at product messaging that claimed to “heal damage.” Why? It was generally agreed upon that hair damage could not be reversed by topical products or treatments. At best, these products temporarily masked damage by coating the cuticle with a sealant that made frayed ends less noticeable. But the truth was that if you damaged your hair, there was nothing to be done about it other than a cut.
But now, that’s not the case.
“I'm blown away just by how many heads of hair I see in which the fiber and scalp are healthy. And I can't remember a time in my life in which that was the case,” explains certified trichologist Bridgette Hill and founder of Root Cause Scalp Analysis. “First and foremost, that’s because of technological advancements and a better understanding of the science of hair fiber. You cannot deny the advancements in this area.”
Cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Consulting Krupa Koestline agrees: We’ve reached new heights of hair care.
“[Hair care now is different] from what we have been doing over the years, where we are not just addressing visible hair damage but also aim to strengthen and protect hair at its core, including follicles and scalp,” says Koestline, noting that this ingredient and formula innovation is largely driven by biotechnology. “Biotechnology has significantly impacted hair care by introducing advanced solutions for repairing and strengthening damaged hair. These treatments go beyond surface-level repair, targeting the innermost layers of the hair for more effective and lasting results.”
I'm blown away just by how many heads of hair I see in which the fiber and scalp are healthy. And I can't remember a time in my life in which that was the case.
Bond builders take center stage
For example, bond builders have been on the rise for several years—and are now reaching a fever pitch. In fact, the hair bonding market accounts for an 8.5% share of the total US hair care market—which is pretty astounding given these products are relative newcomers compared to long-standing categories like cleansers and conditioners.
They work by reconnecting broken bonds in the hair, effectively reversing damage from styling, heat, environmental stressors, and chemical processing. Hill points to brands like Olaplex (the first and perhaps most famous), which infuse their technology into a variety of products to encourage disulfide bond repair.
In the mbg beauty awards, we awarded two bond builders (the Aveda Bond-Building Repair Flash Treatment and Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo), but there were countless other fantastic formulas at many price points. For example, Garnier Fructis’ Hair Filler systems help strengthen weak bonds with citric acid, and Kerasilk Strengthening Bond Builder reduces damage with several natural and biotech-derived ingredients.
Bioidentical ingredients replenish what’s lost
In a similar vein, bioidentical or biomimetic ingredients can help strengthen the hair cortex by repairing bonds. Koestline notes the brand K18, which uses “peptides, known as keratin-associated peptides, that mimic the natural structure of hair proteins. They work by reconnecting broken polypeptide chains within the hair fiber, effectively restoring strength and elasticity.”
Hill notes that Virtue is another example of a brand using biotech-derived bioidentical ingredients. The brand is known for their patented ingredient, Alpha Keratin 60ku. It's nearly identical to keratin, the protein that makes up 80% of the hair1. When hair is damaged and weak, it's because it's lost some of that keratin. By applying this particular keratin topically, it replenishes what's lost, strengthening hair in the process. And this year, they came out with their most potent serum yet: Virtue Damage Reverse Serum, which has become a go-to staple in my own hair care arsenal.
Fermented botanicals allow for better penetration & production
Finally, we see fermented ingredients making their way into hair care—in the same way that they’ve revolutionized the skin care market, says Koestline.
Fermented ingredients are broken down in a lab by specific beneficial microorganisms (think bacteria or yeast). Through these reactions, it gets deconstructed into its simpler, smaller parts, which can then be created in mass—without having to harvest from original sources. This means a more eco-friendly route for ingredient production.
“They also allow for better penetration into the scalp,” she says, noting that this means the molecules are able to be more effective as a whole.
The hot tool revolution
Heat styling used to be synonymous with one thing: damage. If you talked to most professionals—from stylists to dermatologists to trichologists—everyone was basically on the same page: Hair styling is great for getting the look you want, but your hair health is going to pay the price. And what a price was paid: Excessive heat styling meant frayed ends, all-over breakage, burnt color, thinning hairlines, and dehydrated strands.
But then something happened. The consumer’s priorities shifted. In fact, a 2023 survey found that 66.8% of individuals prioritize hair health over the style of their hair—a stark change from past perspectives, which was all about appearance.
And so the hair styling industry evolved to meet changing needs and market demand.
The most innovative brands have been developing hot tools that reduce the need for high temps, incorporate longevity-inspired technology, and prioritize skin and hair fiber integrity. With these developments, heat styling isn’t the hair death sentence it used to be.
For example, we’ve seen an influx of infrared hot tools on the market—from blow dryers to flat irons. Borrowing infrared technology from the longevity sciences (often used to reduce inflammation, improve cellular function, and more), these wield the power of infrared to deliver effective styling with far less damage. Essentially, the infrared technology allows for gentler heat application, which results in less frizzy hair because the heat is evenly distributed and penetrates the cuticle deeper.
The master of innovative engineering, Dyson tackled two problems in one with the Airstrait Straightener, a winner of the mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards this year. Not only does this allow for wet-to-dry styling, but it uses air to straighten the hair—using only a fraction of the heat otherwise emitted from hot plates. And in May of 2024, they dropped the Dyson Supersonic Nural, which uses high-tech nural sensors to automatically adjust airflow and temperature. This means it’s safer for scalp health and can improve overall shine.
And now, market demand is booming: The hair styling tools industry is projected to experience 5.2% growth per year from 2024 until 2032.
In-office hair treatments become the norm
We’ve reached an era of skin care in which in-office treatments are becoming increasingly normalized—and, therefore, big business. A 2022 survey found that 8 in 10 Americans are far more accepting of aesthetic treatments than they were just five years earlier. And in 2024, the global skin treatment market is projected to generate $20.58 billion in revenue—with the U.S. outpacing everyone else with over $4 billion in revenue.
And while the focus on skin isn’t going anywhere, the next wave of rejuvenation treatments will be all about the hair and scalp.
A 2022 survey found that 8 in 10 Americans are far more accepting of aesthetic treatments than they were just five years earlier. And in 2024, the global skin treatment market is projected to generate $20.58 billion in revenue—with the U.S. outpacing everyone else with over $4 billion in revenue.
PRP offers natural regenerative solutions
One of the most effective hair regeneration treatments is platelet-rich plasma (PRP). PRP gained familiarity as a skin care treatment (sometimes called the “vampire facial”), but in reality one of its most studied use cases is hair regrowth2.
“PRP is one of the most innovative cosmetic treatments for hair loss and restoration. It is separated from the patient's blood and comprises growth factors and proteins necessary for tissue regeneration and growth in hair follicles. Once separated, the PRP is injected into the scalp,” notes board-certified dermatologist Michele Green, M.D. “Patients find PRP is incredibly effective for reducing shedding and promoting hair density and growth. Plus, PRP is 100% safe since it is derived from the patient's blood.”
LLLT improves your hair health at the follicle
Another non-invasive treatment borrowed from the skin care sector is low-level laser therapy (LLLT). You’ve seen LLLT in use if you’ve ever seen a red light panel or LED mask. These are used both in-office (with professional-grade panels) or at home (with hand-held devices, wands, or wearables). When used on the skin, they can help improve collagen production, cellular regeneration, and more.
LLLT has also been studied as a hair restoration treatment3. In fact, Hill says it is the technology she’s most excited about.
“LLLT is a game changer. Red light therapy is one of the most universally applicable tools that is beneficial for the overall skin and scalp,” she says, explaining that it stimulates hair growth in the follicle.
Just like LLLT can be used as a regenerative modality for wounds, joints, and other ailments, it can also aid in treating scalp conditions.
“Remember scalp conditions are chronic, which means they can’t be treated—they just need to be maintained,” she explains. “These can be a great way to help deal with those conditions. They can also be used as a preventive tool. This can help encourage hair longevity by supporting healthy hair for the long-term.”
Scalp facials get high-tech
Finally, scalp facials (popularized by Korean beauty, and now making more of a mark stateside) have become highly sophisticated. Including, Green notes, the HydraFacial Keravive. What makes this different from other facials is that you’re not going to find this at a hair salon or spa—this is an in-office treatment only.
“This is an excellent in-office treatment for anyone looking to increase their scalp health. It utilizes patent vortex technology to exfoliate the scalp of any dead skin cells, excess oil, and impurities that may be clogging hair follicles,” she explains. “After the scalp is cleansed, the treatment delivers a patented Complex Peptide Solution to nourish and hydrate the scalp. Patients are then given a take-home peptide spray to maintain the benefits of treatment.”
What’s to come
As the hair care and styling market continues to adopt new technologies from both the skin care world and the longevity sciences, we’ll all reap the benefits: Improved hair health—not just now, but for years to come.
Perhaps we’ll even see brands using regenerative ingredients like exosomes and stem cells. Or as Hill notes, the next frontier of hair care innovation is in the delivery system. So brands may start using smart delivery peptides to help get ingredients into the follicle and scalp more effectively.
And in the same way we saw non-invasive skin care treatments explode, we suspect folks will start to view in-office hair treatments as just part of their normal “preventative” care protocols, says Hill. Meaning: Even folks who have yet to start dealing with hair loss or other concerns will opt for these treatments to simply stay on top of their hair health. Preventative aging has become the norm in skin care, and it was only a matter of time before it became the norm in hair care too.
In general, the world of hair care and hair styling will get a sophisticated upgrade from years prior. Moving on from simple solutions of the past, we’re entering a new era in which hair restoration is not only possible—it’s accessible.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel