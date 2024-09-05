You can tell a lot about how your skin is aging by looking at your hands. The reason why is twofold. The first is that this area of the body is exposed to a lot of potentially damaging and aging stressors—such as UV exposure, pollution, irritating substances, and physical wear. The second is that we tend not to care for the skin on the hands with the same diligence we do for the face, so it tends to show signs of damage much earlier.