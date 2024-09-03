"[It] gives you a really nice twinkle to your eye," says Diaz, which can attract attention to the orbs and influence others to hold your gaze. And as certified sex therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST, once shared with mbg, "Research shows us that holding your gaze with someone you're interested in can really foster connection." A 2019 study1 also found that while eye contact may not directly affect romantic attraction, it does enhance intimate self-disclosure and reduce uncertainty toward a person.