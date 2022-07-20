We know that makeup can be transformative—but apparently, it can also foster love at first sight. Namely, a specific eyeliner technique has reached viral status on TikTok, thanks to its ability to attract potential lovers.

Just take a peek at the zillions of comments on one of the videos, led by creator Michelle Diaz: “I tried this on a first date last night,” one user writes. “He told me, ‘I can't stop looking into your eyes. I'm infatuated by you.’ Don’t sleep on this [trick].” Another user (who works at a restaurant) even revealed that whenever she dons this eyeliner look, she receives over $175 in tips. The best part: It only requires four dots of eyeliner and about three seconds of your precious time.

What makes this eyeliner technique so swoon-worthy? And, uh, does it really work? Find out what the experts know, below.