Now, a confession: I had some concerns about my own mental health as I sat down to write this chapter. After years of living on the family farm with my parents, in the Indiana community where I grew up, I now sit over two thousand miles away in Wyoming. As the darkness of winter descended on me, I realized that this move meant that I’d lost quite a few of the connections that I’ve relied on over the decades. But, as I thought more about the people I’d left in Indiana, I realized I didn’t really “lose” them. My family and friends, though now farther away, are still in my life. I just need to think more about how to nourish those relationships when I’m not living in proximity. I realized I needed to see the transition in my life and the meaning of creating our own home. And, as I was sorting through these feelings, I needed to take action to start creating a local support system of new friends and acquaintances. As you know, none of this happens overnight. Building connections takes time and effort.