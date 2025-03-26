Advertisement
Foster Connections For A Health Brain—Expert Tips From An MD
My excitement for psychiatry began with a serious enthusiasm for brain cells. I remain fascinated by the inner workings of neurons, synapses, and neurotransmitters. I remember learning in my first biology class that function is related to structure. That is, how something is built tells you a lot about what it does.
The human brain is an organ of connection. Every adaptation, every facet of your mental health is built to respond to interactions with your tribe. To socialize, to engage, and to converse. So, what happens to the brain when social paradigms shift more and more toward isolation?
I think about this a lot when I consider the benefits of human connection. Neurons, after all, are designed to connect. Brains have a big job to do—and they cannot do it without our brain cells firing and wiring together. That’s why I see connection as a prime directive—we are better together—and why I ask all of my patients about their social connections to better assess their overall mental health. I’m creating a map of their personal web of connections. Who are the characters in this story and what is the quality of my patient’s connection to them?
Mapping out your connections
As noted in the research, you want to have a diverse web of social connections, friends, family, acquaintances, and that guy you share smoothie recipes with at yoga class. To better understand your social connections, take some time to map out your people. Write the names of the people in your life who fall under the following categories:
- Romantic partner(s)/Spouse
- Immediate family
- Extended family
- Friends
- Neighbors
- Acquaintances
- Colleagues
- Role models
- Mentors
- Classmates
- Spiritual community members
- Volunteer community members
This list is not exhaustive. There may be other categories that make sense given where you are in life. Roommates, study partners, activity partners, club members, industry connections, or teammates. You determine the people who make up your social life—you can determine which categories best exemplify the people who make up your world. The key here is to take inventory so you can be more aware of where you spend most of your social capital—and where you might be able to expand your social circles to create more diverse connections.
Now, a confession: I had some concerns about my own mental health as I sat down to write this chapter. After years of living on the family farm with my parents, in the Indiana community where I grew up, I now sit over two thousand miles away in Wyoming. As the darkness of winter descended on me, I realized that this move meant that I’d lost quite a few of the connections that I’ve relied on over the decades. But, as I thought more about the people I’d left in Indiana, I realized I didn’t really “lose” them. My family and friends, though now farther away, are still in my life. I just need to think more about how to nourish those relationships when I’m not living in proximity. I realized I needed to see the transition in my life and the meaning of creating our own home. And, as I was sorting through these feelings, I needed to take action to start creating a local support system of new friends and acquaintances. As you know, none of this happens overnight. Building connections takes time and effort.
What connection does to the brain
A healthy brain is a connected brain. Structure equals function. By the same token, a healthy human is a connected human. And through winter sports, my local colleagues, and my kids’ activities, my wife and I are finding ways to build our network here. In doing so, we are giving our brains what they need to thrive. I so clearly remember the first Friday night we were invited to a potluck by a group of new neighbors. I spent the evening chatting, laughing, and beaming. Feeling connected is sometimes wonderfully simple like this.
It’s also a matter of survival. Several studies have now shown that human connection and attention are forms of medicine. One of the most well-known, a meta-analysis conducted in 2010 by re- searchers at Brigham Young University, looked at nearly 150 studies to assess the extent to which social relationships influence risk of mortality. The scientists found that having strong social relationships helps keep us alive longer—regardless of age, sex, or our health status.
Those social connections are also, literally, helping to keep our brains healthier. Having social support helps to increase brain- derived neurotrophic factor levels by about twenty-seven percent. While the researchers in this study were looking at social support and its influence on the development of dementia or stroke, we know that BDNF is directly correlated with the brain being in grow mode. Being around other people not only helps stave off mental decline, but also improves mood—and, as a consequence, mental health and well-being.
Other studies show that social support helps to reduce bodily inflammation. This is of benefit to the whole body, as excessive, dysregulated inflammation is linked to a wide variety of different health conditions. But we also know that brain inflammation is associated with depression and anxiety symptoms.
Social connections even play a role in promoting microbiome diversity. In a study out of the University of California, San Diego, researchers had 184 participants fill out self-reported measures of loneliness, social support, and social engagement. Even after con- trolling for age and body mass index, they found that people who reported higher levels of social support and engagement (and lower scores on the loneliness metrics), showed more diversity in the gut microbiome. This is yet another way our social networks can help us stay mentally fit.
There’s something else worth mentioning here. Being with others just plain feels good. Whether you are spending quality time with your kids or just realized that the waitress at your favorite lunch spot remembers your name or your favorite dessert, these relationships remind you that you belong—and you matter.
Excerpted from the book HEALING THE MODERN BRAIN by Drew Ramsey, MD. Copyright © 2025 by Drew Ramsey, MD. Reprinted courtesy of Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.