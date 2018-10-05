Forskolin: This Little-Known Herb Might Be The Key To Lasting Weight Loss & Cortisol Control

Many of us are aware that chronic stress is detrimental to our health. Which is why people dealing with chronic stress often struggle with weight loss, appetite, and their energy levels.

Chronic external stress from life events, work, and relationships can increase stress hormones in our body. One specific stress hormone that can elevate is cortisol. Excess cortisol can play a significant role in our ability to lose weight. Cortisol can also increase when we are overworked. Many people always say “yea, i’m busy—but I can handle it.” Despite being able to “handle it” or keep on keeping on, your body will still perceive this as stress which will continuously create a biochemical change that elevates our stress hormone, cortisol.

The increase in cortisol shoves us into survival mode which is also known as fight or flight. Fight or flight is only meant to be a short term response to get you out of dangerous situations. In the days of hunter gatherers, we would have a fight or flight response when we were in the woods and needed to prepare to fight or flee from an animal that wanted to eat us. In this day and age, most of us live in this constant state of fight or flight because of our high demand jobs and lifestyle. The longer we live in this state of stress, we start to feel “tired but wired.” If you're tired all day and struggling to concentrate but when it comes time to sleep you have one-million thoughts and worries running through your mind, this might be you. Unfortunately, this scenario is all too relatable for most.

In addition, when your body is in survival mode it prepares for a famine which is why we will accumulate fat in abdomen, intended to protect our vital organs. This is one of the reasons people will struggle with weight loss by strictly changing their diet while not addressing their stress levels.

This stress response and overabundance of cortisol will also disrupt hormone balance which will affect a variety of systems. We will find dysfunction with the thyroid, mood imbalances, constricted breathing, and elevation in blood pressure.