These Foods Already In Your Kitchen Could Help Lower Diabetes Risk
If you've ever wondered whether the foods you already eat could be working in your favor, new research1 suggests the answer might be yes.
A large, long-term study looked at whether people who eat more polyphenols (naturally occurring compounds found in everyday plant foods) are less likely to develop type 2 diabetes.
The results add meaningful weight to a growing body of evidence, and the top food sources might not be what you'd expect.
About the ELSA-Brasil polyphenol study
The research comes from the Brazilian Longitudinal Study of Adult Health (ELSA-Brasil), which followed 8,781 adults free of diabetes at the start for a median of 7.6 years.
Participants reported what they ate using a detailed food questionnaire at two points during the study, and researchers used an established nutrition database to estimate polyphenol intake across major classes: phenolic acids, flavonoids, stilbenes, and lignans.
Polyphenols are a broad family of plant compounds; more than 500 distinct types have been identified in the foods we eat. Beyond their well-known antioxidant properties, research suggests they may help the body manage blood sugar, respond to insulin, and keep inflammation in check.
With type 2 diabetes rates rising globally, understanding which dietary patterns offer real protection has become increasingly urgent.
Higher polyphenol intake linked to up to 27% lower diabetes risk
Over the course of the study, 1,453 participants developed type 2 diabetes. People who ate the most polyphenols overall were 19% less likely to develop the condition compared to those who ate the least.
When researchers looked at specific types, the associations got even stronger, with phenolic acids, hydroxycinnamic acids, flavonoids (including flavan-3-ols, flavones, and anthocyanins), and stilbenes each linked to a 13% to 27% lower risk.
There was another notable finding: people with the highest intakes of total polyphenols, phenolic acids, and stilbenes also showed smaller increases in insulin resistance over time.
That matters because insulin resistance (when your cells stop responding efficiently to insulin) is one of the primary ways type 2 diabetes develops. Slowing that progression is meaningful on its own.
The study didn't find significant links between polyphenol intake and fasting blood sugar or HbA1c, a longer-term blood sugar marker.
And because this was an observational study, it shows associations rather than direct causation; the large sample size and long follow-up period do lend the findings real weight.
What these results mean for everyday eating
The top contributors to polyphenol intake in this cohort weren't exotic superfoods.
Coffee accounted for nearly 40% of total polyphenol consumption, followed by red wine, yerba mate tea, orange juice, and oranges. These five foods alone made up the majority of polyphenol intake across the study population.
However, these rankings reflect the dietary habits of a Brazilian cohort, so the specific order may look different depending on where you live and what you regularly eat.
The underlying principle holds, though: polyphenols are concentrated in a handful of commonly consumed foods and beverages, and regular intake of even a few of them can add up meaningfully over time.
RELATED READ: This Is The Best Type Of Coffee For Longevity
Easy ways to get more polyphenols from food
- Coffee: The standout contributor in this study, accounting for nearly 40% of polyphenol intake. If you're already a daily coffee drinker, you may be getting more metabolic support than you realize.
- Citrus: Orange juice and whole oranges were both among the top five polyphenol sources in the study, making them an easy, low-effort daily addition.
- Yerba mate: Less familiar to some, but yerba mate tea ranked third in this cohort and is worth exploring if you want to diversify beyond coffee.
The takeaway
Polyphenol-rich foods were linked to up to a 27% lower risk of type 2 diabetes in a large, long-term cohort study, with higher intake also tied to slower progression of insulin resistance over time.
The most protective foods in the study weren't supplements or specialty items; they were coffee, citrus, and tea. Everyday dietary choices, made consistently, appear to carry real metabolic weight.