As such, Anderson notes, bees in the Flow Hive will need to have enough honey (or another food source) left in their hive to get them through colder months when they can't gather as much food. For this reason, he doesn't recommend extracting all of your hive's honey at once and leaving the bees with nothing. "It's best to get some local advice on how much honey you need to leave for your bees for the wintertime," he says, since how much you leave will depend on your climate.