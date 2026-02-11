This Fitness Expert Says Vibration Plates Work — Just Not How You Think
Vibration plates are having a major moment. Walk into any gym, scroll through Instagram Reels, or browse Amazon's fitness section, and you'll find these platforms everywhere, promising everything from effortless weight loss to better bone health.
The wellness industry is obsessed, but should we be?
I wanted to cut through the noise and get an expert’s perspective, so I turned to Andrea Marcellus. As the CEO of AND/life™, an ACE Certified Personal Trainer, and fitness professional with over 30 years of experience, Marcellus has spent years using vibration plates with her clients.
Unlike the influencers hawking these devices with flashy claims, Marcellus has actually dug into the research, and her take is refreshingly candid. Vibration plates can be valuable tools, she says, but probably not for the reasons you've been seeing all over social media.
Let's talk about what the research actually shows
Marcellus doesn't sugarcoat it: "The actual science on vibration plates is very positive for lymphatic drainage, but not for fat loss, which is the way it is marketed on social channels most frequently." She's spent considerable time researching these devices, particularly around bone density claims, a major selling point for many brands targeting older women.
"The data is very limited, and while occasionally promising, it's certainly not a top-level intervention or solution for osteoporosis or osteopenia," she explains. "In fact, somebody with osteoporosis would have to be very careful on a vibration plate."
What really frustrates Marcellus is how misleading the readily available information can be. "Even if you go to Google or ChatGPT, very commonly, claims about their benefits will come up, including fat loss, metabolic boost, all sorts of things like that. But if you really dive into it, there really aren't a ton of reputable studies to back up those kinds of claims."
So what are vibration plates good for?
Here's where Marcellus’s expertise gets practical. She uses vibration plates successfully with clients for two specific purposes: lymphatic drainage and as a gentle metabolic stimulator, particularly useful after dinner when people typically become sedentary.
"It can have similar benefits metabolically to taking a brisk walk," she notes.
Understanding how these devices actually work helps clarify why they're effective for these purposes. "Vibration plates vary by manufacturer," Marcellus explains. "The most common ones are using an oscillating movement that goes side to side and mimics walking. This is the most ideal motion. It activates the calves, which are sort of a second heart for the body, which helps to stimulate lymphatic drainage, and it also recruits muscles that participate in core stability."
Understanding the lymphatic connection
While "lymphatic drainage" might not sound as exciting as "rapid weight loss," it's actually far more important for your health. "Lymphatic drainage is crucial to reducing inflammation in the body," Marcellus emphasizes. "Inflammation is the precursor to all disease, as well as being a symptom of all disease."
She breaks down the mechanics simply: "The lymphatic system is a one-way system with closed valves, so you need to sort of get the pump going and keep it going to make sure your lymph fluid is moving and not stagnant. Lymph helps to detoxify the body, and lymphatic drainage is really just another term for the intentional flushing of toxins via the lymphatic system—in other words, helping your body do what it already does, just faster and better."
Real benefits from real use
Marcellus’s personal experience with vibration plates illustrates what realistic expectations look like. "I am prone to fluid retention myself, especially in my legs," she shares. "I've always been this way, but especially after I implement harder or more challenging workouts, or days where I stand all day."
As she's navigated perimenopause, this fluid retention has become more noticeable—her legs can feel heavy and uncomfortable. "The vibration plate has helped a ton with this," she says. Beyond reducing leg heaviness, she's found it excellent for preventing inflammation, supporting exercise recovery1, and improving circulation.
Perhaps most relatable is another benefit: "It is also enormously helpful with constipation and bloating." Thanks to hormonal changes during perimenopause, constipation became an issue despite Marcellus’s extensive nutrition knowledge and regular exercise routine. "Since introducing the vibration plate, it's helped me to stay more consistent in terms of elimination. Phew!"
Common mistakes to avoid
If you decide to try a vibration plate, Marcellus has clear guidance. "The biggest mistakes would be locking the knees and thinking more is more." She only recommends clients use a low setting (around 30 out of 100) for lymphatic drainage purposes, and a medium setting, like 50 out of 100, if they're seeking a workout effect.
"I cannot find scientific evidence that cranking it up to the highest levels is of enormous value for the overall health and well-being benefits that are the most proven," she notes. Higher settings might work for advanced exercisers doing short, intense intervals, "but only for short bursts, and again, the risks may outweigh the benefits."
Marcellus also suggests pairing vibration plate sessions with upper-body work or simple movements. For her menopausal clients or people who struggle to prioritize exercise, combining an arm workout video with vibration plate time makes adherence easier.
"There's something about the vibration plate that feels like they're doing a thing as opposed to just standing on the floor. It's really fantastic to help people be motivated to show up for themselves."
Who should skip the vibration
While vibration plates work well for many people looking to improve circulation, balance, and reduce inflammation, they're not appropriate for everyone. Marcellus advises against use for:
- Pregnant people
- Anyone with open wounds (vibration can disrupt healing)
- Those with cancer or heart conditions who aren't medically cleared for exercise
- People with severe osteoporosis or spinal fractures
- And anyone recently recovering from joint replacement or connective tissue injuries, like ACL tears
The real reason behind the hype
"Vibration plates are exploding largely because of influencers standing on them and saying it's shaking their fat loose," Marcellus says bluntly. "There's literally not a single study on fat loss involving a vibration plate where at least a nutritional regimen wasn't followed, as well as a workout routine."
The takeaway? Vibration plates have legitimate applications for lymphatic health, circulation, and gentle muscle activation, but they're not shortcuts to transformation. Used appropriately and with realistic expectations, they can be valuable additions to a wellness routine.