She breaks down the mechanics simply: "The lymphatic system is a one-way system with closed valves, so you need to sort of get the pump going and keep it going to make sure your lymph fluid is moving and not stagnant. Lymph helps to detoxify the body, and lymphatic drainage is really just another term for the intentional flushing of toxins via the lymphatic system—in other words, helping your body do what it already does, just faster and better."