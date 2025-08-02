3 Tips To Help You Find The Best Haircut For Your Face & Features
While hair trends come and go, one thing remains constant: Both short and long styles are always in—so don't feel like you have to sway one direction to fit a certain mold.
Still, choosing between the two lengths can be difficult, especially if you want to make the best aesthetic choice for your features. To come, three steps a professional stylist recommends you consider before committing to your cut.
Don't get caught up in measurements
The distance between your cheekbone and chin plays a role in determining your best cut, but it's not as straightforward as some advice makes it out to be, explains professional hairdresser Rogerio Cavalcante.
"In some ways, yes, I use the cheekbones to decide how much of the layers are shown in the front, or even bangs, but again, I have to see the whole person–not only those measurements," Cavalcante says.
Besides, there are plenty more factors to consider than just that distance. Think about it—everyone has different features, hair types, hair colors, and aesthetic preferences, and a ruler can't take all of that into consideration.
"If you really want short hair, you should go for short hair," Cavalcante stresses.
Pick your favorite features
Did you know your haircut can actually enhance your favorite features? It's true, and according to Cavalcante, that's one of the most important things to tell your stylist before they get to work.
Say you love your eyes, and you want them to pop—your stylist can actually frame your face in a way that makes your eyes the focal point. The same goes for your cheekbones, collarbones, nose, neck, and lips.
You should also communicate which facial features you may not want to highlight, should there be any—this way, you can really focus on your favorite elements.
Wear your natural hair to the appointment
Especially if you're considering a chin-grazing bob, it's important to sport your natural hair when heading to the salon. Cavalcante recommends washing it a day or two before you come in and refraining from using any kind of hot tool.
This way, your stylist can clearly see where the new haircut will fall when your hair is in its natural shape, where they may need to remove density, and how to trim layers and bangs properly.
Plus, they may be able to give you some natural styling tips to make your texture pop with your fresh cut, should you be trying to give up your use of daily hot tools.