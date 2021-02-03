February's Horoscope Reads Like A Sci-Fi Novel, Thanks To A Taurus-Aquarius Duel

The heat of the Taurus-Aquarius clash arrives on February 17, when staunch Saturn in Aquarius crashes into its first of three intense 90-degree squares with destabilizing Uranus in Taurus. This will happen again on June 14 and December 24, and into 2022.

We see this as a divine shakeup, the continuation of 2020’s work, that’s uprooting outmoded systems and forcing us to build new ones that will sustain us into the rest of this Aquarian Decade and beyond. Although these squares may create initial chaos, their ultimate goal is to help us create new pillars and foundations suited to the world’s rapid state of evolution.

The tone shifts a bit on February 18, when the Sun swims into watery, imaginative, and compassionate Pisces, getting us out of our heads and into our hearts. A belated V-Day visit from the love gods could arrive during Pisces season, especially once Mercury turns direct on February 20.

And when the month ends with a February 27 full moon in sensible Virgo, we may be able to craft a plan that sticks, if only a little.