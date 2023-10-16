"Times have changed, and “villages” aren’t what they used to be. With family members spread far and wide, new moms might have to take it upon themselves to create their own.

"My mom’s generation did things differently. When she had a baby, she moved in with her in-laws. And while she might tell you it was annoying at times, she’ll also tell you she had plenty of help. With the support from her family, she didn’t have to worry about meals and other basic things that most moms have to worry about, all while caring for a young child.

"By curating a village, not only are those basic needs being met, but it also ensures that you have people around you. They can see what’s going on with you, double down on support when needed, and help you manage the postpartum anxiety and overwhelm.

"Keep in mind that curating a village also applies to moms who may have family close by but relatives don’t share the same values or viewpoints about how to raise children. Ideally, you should fill your village with people who are like-minded. The idea here is to build yourself a village that supports what you do."