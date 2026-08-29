This Game-Changing Treatment For Snoring Is On Major Sale Right Now
If you regularly wake up feeling like you barely slept, despite spending a full night in bed, there may be more going on than a restless night.
Snoring, frequent wake-ups, and daytime fatigue can all be signs of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition in which the upper airway repeatedly becomes blocked during sleep. And while sleep apnea can range in severity, even mild cases can interfere with sleep quality and leave you feeling less rested during the day.
For those diagnosed with mild OSA, eXciteOSA is an FDA-cleared tool that offers a different approach to treatment. You use it during the daytime—no nighttime masks!—and in just 20 minutes a day, you can support better nighttime breathing.
Read on to learn more about our tester’s experience. And if you've been considering trying it yourself, now's an especially good time. mindbodygreen readers can exclusively save 20% on eXciteOSA with code SUMMERZZZ.
An FDA-cleared treatment for snoring and OSA
For wellness writer and mindbodygreen tester Casey Clark, getting answers about her sleep started with a symptom she'd experienced for years: snoring.
But when Clark began waking up gasping for air, she knew she needed to investigate further. A sleep study ultimately revealed mild obstructive sleep apnea. She started looking into tools and treatments to help, but she was less than enthused about the options.
Clark wasn't eager to wear a mask or bulky device overnight that requires a lifetime commitment. (Who is?) So when she learned about eXciteOSA, a clinically tested daytime therapy for primary snoring and mild OSA, she was intrigued.
Rather than simply addressing snoring while you're asleep, eXciteOSA is designed to treat a root cause of mild sleep apnea and primary snoring by strengthening the tongue and upper-airway muscles. And all it takes is 20 minutes during the day—which eventually becomes easy weekly treatments.
Testing the eXciteOSA firsthand
Here's how it works: eXciteOSA uses gentle neuromuscular electrical stimulation along the tongue to train the muscles that help keep the upper airway open during sleep.
And unlike traditional nighttime devices, you use it while you're fully awake. The initial protocol is 20 minutes per day for six weeks, followed by weekly maintenance sessions. An accompanying app helps users track and manage treatment.
Clark found the routine surprisingly easy to work into her day. She could use the device while working at her computer or watching TV, without adding anything to her nighttime routine. As she noted, the sensation may take some getting used to, although it’s completely painless. But she simply adjusted the stimulation intensity through the app as she became accustomed to it.
After consistent use, Clark noticed changes in both her snoring and how she felt during the day. As she put it in her original review, "my biggest regret is that I didn't try it sooner.”
Her experience also aligns with the device's data: 90% of users experienced a reduction in snoring, 78% of patients achieved a reduction in sleep apnea severity, and 89% of bed partners noticed a difference in snoring.
Results vary, and eXciteOSA isn't appropriate for every type of sleep apnea, so it's important to speak with a health care professional about your symptoms and treatment options.
The verdict: eXciteOSA is an option worth looking into
Sleep apnea can be easy to overlook, especially when the first clues are snoring, restless sleep, or feeling tired the next day. But if those symptoms persist, they're worth bringing up with your doctor.
For people diagnosed with mild OSA or primary snoring, c offers an FDA-cleared treatment that fits into the daytime rather than adding another device to your sleep setup. Twenty-minute sessions can be done while you're working, reading, or watching TV, and after the initial six weeks, treatment shifts to easy weekly maintenance.
It's also HSA- and FSA-eligible, and Spring Sleep offers a 90-day trial. If you're interested, you can go to SpringSleep.com to see if you're eligible. Once you complete your order, your information is sent to a medical provider to review and confirm your prescription.
And right now, mindbodygreen readers can use code SUMMERZZZ to save an exclusive 20% on eXciteOSA.